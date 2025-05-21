Volunteers in Lebanon, Missouri, donate crocheted pickles and a pickle barrel to Live 2 Give Hope, a local charity that provides free resources to foster, guardianship and adoptive families, in January 2025.

Small, green and smiling crocheted pickles are bringing joy to hundreds of families in and around Lebanon, Missouri, thanks to the tireless work of JustServe volunteers who have handmade the “emotional support pickles.”

Live 2 Give Hope, a local charity that provides free resources to foster, guardianship and adoptive families, is distributing the pickles as “comforting companions” for children. The ongoing project was listed on JustServe, a free platform, website and app where community organizations list their service needs and where volunteers can find service opportunities around them.

For several months, Latter-day Saint volunteers in the area — including many young men and young women — have created and delivered the pickles.

