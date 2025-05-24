Elder Kevin G. Brown, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Nadine L. Brown, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025.

It was a Sunday morning in Jamaica — a 12-year-old boy walked the long 2 miles alone to church. “This might be my last Sunday. Maybe I won’t come back,” he thought. Did anyone know he was struggling?

God did, and He sent someone to help.

“There are experiences — so many — the Lord knew what I needed and invited people to be a part of my life, to guide me,” said Elder Kevin G. Brown, a newly sustained General Authority Seventy, as he looked back on his time as a youth. “This journey has so many people in it.”

Read this story at TheChurchNews.com.