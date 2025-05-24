Elder Kevin G. Brown, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Nadine L. Brown, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025.
Elder Kevin G. Brown, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Nadine L. Brown, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Church News
By Church News

It was a Sunday morning in Jamaica — a 12-year-old boy walked the long 2 miles alone to church. “This might be my last Sunday. Maybe I won’t come back,” he thought. Did anyone know he was struggling?

God did, and He sent someone to help.

“There are experiences — so many — the Lord knew what I needed and invited people to be a part of my life, to guide me,” said Elder Kevin G. Brown, a newly sustained General Authority Seventy, as he looked back on his time as a youth. “This journey has so many people in it.”

