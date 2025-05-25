Elder Ronald A. Rasband waves farewell to attendees at the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple dedication in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
Church News
By Church News

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — As Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles prepared to dedicate the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple, he was inspired by the vision of it serving as a “gathering oasis” in the hearts of members in west Africa’s Republic of Côte d‘Ivoire.

Elder Rasband commended members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ivory Coast for their exemplary faithfulness.

Elder Rasband dedicated the Church’s 205th operating house of the Lord and the country’s first — in one session on Sunday, May 25, one decade after it was announced in 2015.

