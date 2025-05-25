Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waves farewell to attendees at the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple dedication in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — As Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles prepared to dedicate the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple, he was inspired by the vision of it serving as a “gathering oasis” in the hearts of members in west Africa’s Republic of Côte d‘Ivoire.

Elder Rasband commended members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ivory Coast for their exemplary faithfulness.

Elder Rasband dedicated the Church’s 205th operating house of the Lord and the country’s first — in one session on Sunday, May 25, one decade after it was announced in 2015.

Read this story at TheChurchNews.com.