Grant Lichfield and Mike Hadway hold the 2024 Washington cross-country trophy in Pasco, Washington, on Nov. 9, 2024.

Seventeen-year-old Grant Lichfield of Spokane, Washington, looked down at his track coach’s bloodied face, administering chest compressions to keep him alive long enough for paramedics to arrive.

Just five days earlier, Grant had sat in a stake youth activity learning how to give CPR.

“Honestly, it was like adrenaline fueled, and it felt like it went really fast,” he said. “We had — from when we called 911 and the paramedics got there — like five minutes.”

