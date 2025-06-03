Volunteers at the Hot Meals USA truck help the St. Louis, Missouri, community recover from the May 16, 2025, tornado by serving hot meals.

A tornado touched down in the St. Louis, Missouri, area Friday afternoon on May 16 and left a trail of destruction through more than three cities in its wake — even crossing over into the state of Illinois. This mile-wide EF3 tornado killed at least seven people and damaged or destroyed at least 5,000 buildings, according to a Fox Weather article.

Just over a week later, Tom Blair, volunteer and coordinating council member for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, teared up during a Church News interview thinking of the continuous relief efforts from Church members in the area.

It makes him “proud to be a part of an organization like the Church, which is prepared to help people, respond in crises and get people on the ground.”

