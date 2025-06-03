A group of volunteers made up of families, missionaries and others pose for a picture with St. Louis community members after serving them a hot meal with Hot Meals USA. This was done to provide relief for those affected by the May 16 tornado.
Volunteers at the Hot Meals USA truck help the St. Louis, Missouri, community recover from the May 16, 2025, tornado by serving hot meals. Tom Blair
Church News
By Church News

A tornado touched down in the St. Louis, Missouri, area Friday afternoon on May 16 and left a trail of destruction through more than three cities in its wake — even crossing over into the state of Illinois. This mile-wide EF3 tornado killed at least seven people and damaged or destroyed at least 5,000 buildings, according to a Fox Weather article.

Just over a week later, Tom Blair, volunteer and coordinating council member for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, teared up during a Church News interview thinking of the continuous relief efforts from Church members in the area.

It makes him “proud to be a part of an organization like the Church, which is prepared to help people, respond in crises and get people on the ground.”

View Comments

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.