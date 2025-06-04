Elder Spencer Blanchard, center, with his dad, Jeff Blanchard and mom, Janalyn Blanchard, after he was set apart as a service missionary in Salem, Oregon, March 2, 2025. Five days later he had a cancer relapse.

Elder Spencer Blanchard is undergoing chemotherapy treatments for metastatic neuroblastoma stage 4 cancer while he is serving as a service missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from his home in the Oregon Salem Mission.

Although some days he cannot leave the house, or even use the stairs without becoming fatigued, he does whatever he can.

“I wanted to serve a mission because I wanted to share the Light of Christ with others,” he said. “I wanted to be able to touch other people’s lives and help in a way that I couldn’t in the position I was in before. I want to make people smile. I want to show them why I love the gospel so much.”

