President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, answers a question during a panel discussion with church leaders and representatives from humanitarian organizations about the church's global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children, at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

At a gathering of representatives from global humanitarian organizations in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson announced The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would be donating another $63.4 million to expand the Global Initiative to Improve the Well-being of Women and Children — a uniquely collaborative effort across multiple organizations to lift women and children in especially poor parts of the world.

The expanded funding aims to “continue this great work to improve the well-being of women and children in the world,” President Johnson said before a panel discussion about the expanding initiative. “Together, we look forward to brighter futures for these women and children as we collaborate collectively in lifting and serving and blessing their lives.”

This adds to a $55.8 million donation in 2024 to a collaboration of eight globally recognized nonprofits convened by the Church of Jesus Christ in 2023 to synergize efforts in reaching families in great need. Those organizations include CARE International, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Helen Keller International, iDE (International Development Enterprises), MAP International (Medicine For The World), Save the Children, The Hunger Project and Vitamin Angels.

“There are only some things that a church can do,” said Sharon Eubank, director of Humanitarian Services, Welfare and Self-Reliance Services. “And we need other partners to be able to bring their expertise — working with governments, helping in cultures where we don’t have experience.”

Sharon Eubank, director of Latter-day Saint Charities for the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with Abena Amedormey, the Ghana country director for Catholic Relief Services, after a panel discussion with church leaders and representatives from humanitarian organizations about the church's global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children, at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 5, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“There’s an unprecedented need now, more than ever, to provide relief to those that are in need all over the world,” said Blaine Maxfield, managing director of Welfare and Self-Reliance Services. He suggested this united effort could represent “a model that can be transferred to other groups in this time of need.”

Reaching the most vulnerable

The additional funding will allow these eight organizations to continue working together in 12 especially “high-need” countries: Bangladesh, Cambodia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Zambia.

The primary target within each of those countries is women and children, who are so often at most risk of malnourishment, disease, and other dangers. This initiative combines efforts to improve child nutrition, maternal and newborn care, health care access including immunization that seeks to prevent deadly infectious diseases, mobility and disability support, and life-long learning and family education.

“Any student of the New Testament knows that Jesus broke a lot of cultural traditions and reached out to women in a way that they haven’t been reached out to before,” shared Sister Eubank during the panel discussion.

“Women are the cornerstones of society,” said Abena Amedormey, Ghana country representative for Catholic Relief Services. But along with children, she noted that women are “the most vulnerable in the communities,” who also “hold the highest potential for growth and development of the society.”

“Therefore every support that there is that can be given to women, we know there will be rippling effects across the society ... when you support a woman, you support a nation.”

Lizz Welch, CEO of iDE, said “we have seen through our work time and time again, when you can help women to increase their incomes and the production of food for their families, they reinvest at much higher rates within their community.”

She shared efforts to expand “local production of food and diverse, nutritious foods that families can consume within their household.” When gardening improvements go well, families can then sell extra food in the market and bring that income back to reinvest in their families and communities.

Starting with this small investment in local gardens, Welch described the “ecosystems of opportunities” that can result, allowing “families to thrive in ways that they couldn’t before.”

Relief across boundaries

The church has membership in 170 countries and does humanitarian work in almost 200 countries every year, Sister Eubank said.

“Politics in lots of those nations are going to go up and down,” she noted. “But the church’s mission doesn’t really change very much. ... We’re going to take care of people that are vulnerable.”

President Johnson told the Deseret News, “I’m so grateful to be part of a church that, in a season of bounty and prosperity, is willing to commit its resources to the most vulnerable.” That includes donations in places where the church has few members, she explained — such as a significant investment in Nepal, with only 200 members in the country.

“Why?” she asked. “Because those are Heavenly Father’s children that need care and attention.”

Small relief, great results

Ana Céspedes, CEO of Vitamin Angels, described how a simple increase for children in vitamin A — even just a “drop in their mouth twice a year” — can reduce premature death by 25%, while also preventing “night blindness.”

After noting that 45% of deaths in kids are due to malnutrition and 1.2 billion women in the world today “don’t have the access to the right nutrients,” Céspedes emphasized the importance of finding ways to “catch child malnutrition early.” Starting with the first 1000 days of life (0-3), she expressed hope these combined efforts can make a significant difference on both “child’s nutrition rates and ultimately, child survival.”

Since the project launched, it’s exceeded the expectations initially set. For instance, while project leaders originally aimed for 12 million children and mothers receiving vitamins, they reported this week being able to reach 21.2 million children and mothers with vitamin supplementation. In addition:

Screenings for malnutrition were conducted with 1.87 million children, with treatment provided if necessary. 125 health facilities were also trained to track clinical cases of malnutrition and provide treatment.

Training in nutrition best practices was provided for 1.6 million mothers. 141,000 families also received seeds and training, many of whom now have home gardens with more nutrient-dense foods.

Training in improved hygiene behaviors was given to 41,000 people — with an estimated 6,800 benefiting from improved water and sanitation facilities.

Training in maternal and newborn care, child nutrition, breastfeeding and vitamin administration was provided for 17,000 government health workers. 159 newborns were resuscitated at birth, while 219,000 pregnant mothers received prenatal care.

The ‘multiplier effect’

Over and over, leaders emphasized the collaborative nature of the project itself as the secret behind its success. For instance, Sarah Bouchie, CEO of Helen Keller International, highlighted the “opportunity to be able to learn from each other’s skill sets, improve consistently in the way that we approach our work, and continue that ripple effect by sharing the things that we know.”

This kind of collaborative learning together, Amedormey said, “has been a wonderful approach to reach a lot more women and children.”

Welch likewise called this approach an “incredible multiplier effect” to improve the well-being of families wherever they were working. Once families increase the food they’re producing and associated income (through the efforts of one organization), she explained, that benefit is then paired with partner efforts to improve the micronutrients the families are getting, along with improved education about breastfeeding and many other ways to strengthen families.

“We’re really seeing one plus one equal three or five or eight,” President Johnson told Deseret News. “Those dollars are going further with the collaboration, because people are bringing their strengths, they’re bringing their resources, they’re bringing their best contacts, they’re bringing their experiences, both good and bad, to the table and saying, ‘What can we do to improve upon what we’ve learned?’”

Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, acknowledged that no one anticipated the current funding challenges in the world when the project was envisioned. At a time when organizations everywhere are having to be more cost-effective, he shared a sense among nonprofit leaders that “we have to do more with less because of the situation.”

Bishop Budge reflected, “This is perhaps a framework that can be applied with other organizations to really get the synergies from collaboration.”

Unifying across differences

At a time of greater estrangement across societies, Bouchie went on to describe the added benefit of “shared values” that all members of the collaboration bring — “a vision for a future together where every child, every woman, should have the right to a proper nutrition to live a healthy life.”

“Obviously the church is doing this out of a faith mission,” Sister Eubank told Deseret News. “We care for God and we care for his children all over the world.”

But whether people have “any kind of a faith or no faith at all,” she added, people can come together and “still get behind women and children” — especially the crucial needs that happen early on in a child’s life.

“It’s pretty galvanizing to look at the first five years of a child’s life,” Sister Eubank said, “and know that if they don’t get enough nutrition, their cognitive ability is forever stunted, and I can get behind that anytime.”

This Director of Humanitarian Services for the church admitted wondering initially whether strong disagreements about processes among nonprofit leaders would get in the way of working together. Sister Eubank has been heartened to witness how “even just one year,” they’ve been able to work together so well that “some of them have colocated their offices.”

“And when I’m with them, I can’t tell who works for whom” — a reflection of how well they are “all working together as a team.”

Going deeper than symptoms

To outside observers, Bouchie acknowledged that the solution to all these problems can appear deceptively simple. “It seems like something easy, right? You have a child who doesn’t have enough nutrition, give them nutrition. It doesn’t seem that complicated.”

But the problem, she went on to explain, is that “if you only treat those things, you’re constantly treating the symptom.” How do we really get at the underlying factors contributing to hunger, she emphasized — finding better ways to increase self-reliance and sustainability?

“If you don’t build the whole ecosystem, you don’t really get at these complex factors that lead to malnutrition itself.”

“It isn’t an easy fix,” Sister Eubank agreed. “Because you can make sure that that baby has all the nutrition in the world, and then they die of diarrhea or something.”

There are “so many factors that add up to that child living and thriving when they’re 5 years old,” she added. That explains why “the only way we thought we could do that is through this new way of collaborating.”

“When systems are strengthened” through collaborative efforts, Amedormey said, “you have not just one impact per family, but also you’re able to impact the society.”

An illustration from Nepal

President Johnson returned the same week from Nepal — describing firsthand “what happens when these groups come together with a common objective … working so beautifully together in rhythm.”

First, she described seeing pregnant women getting vitamins needed for prenatal care. Once those children came into this world, these mothers were then supported to prioritize breastfeeding — contrary to cultural practices where children are immediately separated from mothers, missing the early initiation of crucial skin-to-skin contact and nourishment.

President Johnson then described seeing parents being taught in community groups about the kinds of food that they could prepare for their children using local resources. (Young children who were malnourished also received immediate care through therapeutic foods and fortified cereals.)

President Johnson described meeting a woman who had been assisted to start a small chicken farm. “Every day those chickens lay eggs, she has a protein source for everyone that lives in her family unit,” she reported, with excess “stacks of eggs” then taken to the market to sell.

“That gives her an opportunity to raise the standard of living for herself and for her children — that reinvestment that we’re hoping for so that we lift not just women and children, but families and communities and nations.”

Changing the world right where you live

At the close of the event, President Johnson shared her hope with Deseret News that those reading these stories would be inspired, first of all, “to look around and identify the needs closest to them.”

“Sometimes, I think we believe we have to do something grand that warrants this splash in the news. But I know that there are malnourished children in our community. There are children and mothers who can’t read well.”

“My invitation is look around you first” — referencing the “mandate from the Savior” in Matthew 25, where Jesus Christ “describes those that will be on his right hand as those who saw the hungry and those who saw the thirsty and gave them something to drink.”

“I want to be counted amongst those on the right hand,” she said with emotion. “There’s opportunities for all of us.”