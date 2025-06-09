The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released renderings on Monday for temples in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Chihuahua, Mexico. It also announced the site for the latter.

Chihuahua Mexico Temple

A rendering of the Chihuahua Mexico Temple. | Church of Jesus Christ media relations

The Chihuahua Mexico Temple will be built on a 5.87-acre site at the corner of Avenida de la Cantera and Avenida Real Escondido in Reserva Territorial la Hacienda, Chihuahua, according to a press release posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The temple will be a single-story building of approximately 19,000 square feet.

It will be the third temple in the state of Chihuahua. Mexico has a total of 27 temples in various stages of planning, construction and operation.

Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple

A rendering of the Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple. | Church of Jesus Christ media relations

As previously announced, the Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple, the second in the city, will be located on a 1.56-acre site at Avenida Cordoba Esquina Reconquista in Buenos Aires. The size of the temple has not yet been revealed, but the rendering appears to show a multistory building.

This will be the seventh temple in Argentina, and the third temple dedicated in the country since 2024. Temples in Salta and Mendoza were respectively dedicated in June and September 2024.