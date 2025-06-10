Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles makes a heart sign during a devotional in Suva, Fiji. The Bednars ministered in four nations in the Pacific Area May 15-25, 2025.

Elder David A. Bednar’s recent ministry to four nations in the Pacific offered the Apostle a glimpse into the area’s great diversity — both culturally and within the development of the Church.

The Church in Brisbane, Australia, for example, is well-established. The first known Latter-day Saints to live in the state of Queensland — the Australian state where Brisbane is located — arrived in 1874.

Today, Brisbane is the country’s third-largest city and is home to close to 10 stakes and will soon welcome a second temple. President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for the south portion of the metropolitan area on April 7, 2024.

