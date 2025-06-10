Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles makes a heart sign during a devotional in Suva, Fiji. The Bednars ministered in four nations in the Pacific Area May 15-25, 2025.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles makes a heart sign during a devotional in Suva, Fiji. The Bednars ministered in four nations in the Pacific Area May 15-25, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church News
By Church News

Elder David A. Bednar’s recent ministry to four nations in the Pacific offered the Apostle a glimpse into the area’s great diversity — both culturally and within the development of the Church.

The Church in Brisbane, Australia, for example, is well-established. The first known Latter-day Saints to live in the state of Queensland — the Australian state where Brisbane is located — arrived in 1874.

Today, Brisbane is the country’s third-largest city and is home to close to 10 stakes and will soon welcome a second temple. President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for the south portion of the metropolitan area on April 7, 2024.

View Comments

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.