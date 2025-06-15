Sonasi Po’uha left his native Tonga in the mid-1970s to start a new life and raise his family in the United States.

Arriving in Utah in 1976, Po’uha didn’t speak much English, but he loved his family, his faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ was strong and he knew how to work.

The husband and father, who worked at odd jobs and regularly served in the Salt Lake Temple, was a wonderful example of how to actively “preside, provide and protect” — a reference to the role of a fathers in the “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” — according to his son, Sione Po’uha, former University of Utah and NFL defensive lineman and current BYU assistant football coach.

