From left, forum members Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and Church commissioner of education; Kaylee Merrill, a seminary principal; John Hilton III, a BYU professor of ancient scripture; Jenet Erickson, a BYU associate professor of Church history and doctrine; and Nathan Peterson, a BYU-Idaho religious education faculty member; share a laugh during the Religious Communicators Conference at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, Friday, June 13, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invests heavily in the education, including the spiritual education, of individuals. Why?

“One of the major reasons the Church invests so much in what we do, in everyone who’s involved in this work, is because they believe this matters,” Elder Clark G. Gilbert, the Church commissioner of education, told religious educators within the Church Educational System.

In a broadcast that will be made available to tens of thousands of university, college and seminary and institute teachers around the world, Elder Gilbert reiterated the mission, purpose and responsibility of teachers within CES.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.