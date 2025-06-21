President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21, for the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.
Church News
By Church News

The relationship of the Prophet Joseph Smith to missionary work of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is vital, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, told new mission leaders on Saturday, June 21.

“It is very important that our missionaries have a testimony of the divine calling and miraculous work of the Prophet Joseph Smith. That needs to be part of your teaching and counseling,” he said.

Speaking at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center, President Oaks titled his remarks “Joseph Smith: Prophet of the Restoration.”

