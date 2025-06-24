Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square President Michael O. Leavitt joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square President Michael O. Leavitt joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, to discuss the 5,000th edition of "Music & the Spoken Word."
Church News
By Church News

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square celebrates a historic milestone on July 13, 2025, when it airs its 5,000th broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word.” This occasion will commemorate more than nine decades of inspirational sacred music and messages shared with audiences around the world.

To discuss this achievement nearly a century in the making, Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt along with the “voice of the choir,” producer, principal writer and presenter Derrick Porter, join the Church News podcast — recorded inside the Tabernacle on Temple Square — to discuss the importance of sacred music.

They explore how the choir’s music has touched the lives of members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worldwide for generations past and will do so for generations to come.

