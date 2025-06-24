Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square President Michael O. Leavitt joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, to discuss the 5,000th edition of "Music & the Spoken Word."

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square celebrates a historic milestone on July 13, 2025, when it airs its 5,000th broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word.” This occasion will commemorate more than nine decades of inspirational sacred music and messages shared with audiences around the world.

To discuss this achievement nearly a century in the making, Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt along with the “voice of the choir,” producer, principal writer and presenter Derrick Porter, join the Church News podcast — recorded inside the Tabernacle on Temple Square — to discuss the importance of sacred music.

They explore how the choir’s music has touched the lives of members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worldwide for generations past and will do so for generations to come.

