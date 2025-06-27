Smiles and hugs attend the handover ceremony to the Bakau Women Horticulture Garden in the Kanifing Municipality of The Gambia on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The Bakau Women Horticulture Garden in the Kanifing Municipality of The Gambia is critical for the community. Managed by 525 women who raise produce on a 10.5-hectare plot, the garden provides residents with vegetables.

A recent donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will assist in that effort, according to a news release.

On June 11, Elder Alfred Kyungu, president of the Africa West Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, symbolically transferred a newly constructed 10-store market and a cold storage facility. The donation will help address limited market access, insufficient water storage and post-harvest losses from lack of water and exposure to heat.

During the ceremony, Deputy Lord Mayor Binta Janneh-Jallow recalled the invitation she received from the church to attend the annual International Strengthening Families Conference in Abuja, Nigeria. It was at that conference where she met with church leaders from the Africa West Area and discussed the challenges of the Bakau Women Horticulture Garden.

What came of that discussion was the help the garden needed. A market platform with 10 small stalls and concrete counter tables were provided by the Church of Jesus Christ, allowing the women to connect directly with buyers and broaden their market reach. The Horticultural Garden also received a solar-powered cool container for cold storage.

“Today, we unveil a tangible result — a facility that stands as a testament to what is possible when people and institutions unite for the common good,“ Madame Janneh-Jallow said. ”This cold storage facility is a life-changing tool for the hundreds of women who feed our communities. Our gardeners can now negotiate better prices, supply schools, hotels and institutions, and review high-value markets that were previously inaccessible.”

Elder Kyungu spoke to the congregation as well, referencing a verse from the New Testament.

“Our objective was to empower these caretaker women with the tools they need to thrive. In the teachings of our faith, we believe not only in ‘doing good unto all’ (Galatians 6:10), but also in the power of self-reliance. Today’s handover embodies these principles. In this handover, the church is not just handing over infrastructure. We are pleased to be strengthening a community and empowering 525 women whose dedication to work in managing this garden has sustained families and built resilience in the community.”