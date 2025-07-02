Flash flood waters that overran Skunk Creek continue to run, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014, through New River, Ariz., just northwest of Phoenix.

In late April, just a week after Easter Sunday, the Arizona police found the body of an elderly pastor, who was killed in his bed in his New River residence.

The suspect, Adam Christopher Sheafe, 51, confessed on June 24 to the killing of New River Pastor William Schonemann, 76, according to Fox News’ Phoenix affiliate.

The murder was “religious in nature,” Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Lee told reporters, according to Arizona Family.

Sheafe said he was targeting 14 other Christian leaders in 10 states, according to ABC15.

Days after Schonemann was killed, Sheafe was apprehended in Sedona, a desert town near Flagstaff, for burglaries on April 28 and 29.

After his arrest, he wrote to the FBI, confessing to the conspiracy plot.

County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan described the case as “tragic and bizarre” in a news conference.

“By bizarre, I mean the way the crime occurred and what happened after the crime,” he said.

After Sheafe’s confession on television, the pastor’s family issued a statement, expressing concern about Sheafe’s “increasing notoriety” that they said could lead to a following.

“What we have seen over the last week is this suspect enjoying the attention,” the statement said, according to the Fox News report.

The statement acknowledged “the need to cover” the story, despite the challenges they face.

“We are quite surprised by his ability to freely message with county supplied devices,” the statement said.

The family then voiced their gravest worries.

“He has clearly stated his intentions to continue his mission. From the beginning, our focus has been to stop the suspect before anyone else got hurt,” the statement said.

“We see the surge of media attention and his ability to communicate freely as a very serious threat to that end.”

Sheafe has so far not been charged with killing the pastor and is in Coconino County Jail for burglary-related charges.

A rise in crime

Attacks on houses of worship and their congregations have been on the rise in recent years. CBS News noted a 100% increase in such violence between 2021 and 2023.

“Last week, two church buildings in Alabama were broken into and extensively vandalized over a two-day period," wrote Deseret News faith and culture reporter Mariya Manzhos. “In May, a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sustained thousands of dollars in damage following what police in Provo believe was an act of vandalism."

Manzhos writes about other such recent crimes and attacks, like the murder of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C., and the explosive attack on a group of advocates for the release of Israeli hostages.