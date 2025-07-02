President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, sits down for an interview in Toronto, Ontario, on Monday, March 24, 2025.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will give the concluding devotional at the 2025 Utah Area Young Single Adult “Together in Christ” Conference, event organizers announced Thursday, June 26.

The devotional will be Sunday, Aug. 31, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

At this time, devotional tickets are available to those who are registered for the “Together in Christ” conference. Event organizers said that registrants have until Aug. 1 to secure their seats and are strongly encouraged to claim their devotional tickets, as seats are limited and may run out quickly. Based on availability, devotional tickets may be released to the general public in the days leading up to the conference. Register for the conference at utahysaconference.org.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.