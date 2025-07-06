People participate in the "Look unto Christ Walk,” a 1-mile mountain trail illuminated by path lighting designed to create a personal, spiritual experience, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Heber Valley Camp in Heber City, Utah, on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

HEBER CITY, Utah — On a chilly June evening in the mountains above Heber Valley, several hundred people gathered to participate in a new experience called the Look Unto Christ Walk.

As sunlight faded into night, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, stood on a rock and addressed the group.

Weeks after its installation at the Church’s Heber Valley Camp, he said, thousands of youth have already traversed the dimly lighted trail, calling it “incredible” and “life-changing.”

