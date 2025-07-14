President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets members and friends of the Church gathered for a devotional in Brussels, Belgium, on July 13, 2025. The devotional was also broadcast live in 24 languages for 37 countries in Europe.

Speaking in Brussels, Belgium, to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across Europe — and with his remarks broadcast live to 37 countries in 24 languages — President Dallin H. Oaks began his remarks by speaking, fittingly, of unity.

“In today’s world there are many interferences with unity,” said President Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, on Sunday, July 13. “Some are political. Some are economic. Some are armed conflicts. In various churches of all denominations and other religious groups, unity is impaired by controversies over doctrine. Some families lack unity.”

And amid the divisions, “there is no worldly way to settle any of these differences that will achieve lasting unity,” said President Oaks.

