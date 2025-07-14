The Farmington New Mexico Temple, which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the public to tour from July 17 to Aug. 2, 2025, sits at 4400 College Boulevard in Farmington, New Mexico.

Exactly 24 years after the first temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Mexico was announced to be built, Church President Russell M. Nelson revealed plans for a second: the Farmington New Mexico Temple.

Now, just more than four years after that April 2021 announcement, the Church of Jesus Christ is inviting both members and the broader community to tour the new temple during a free public open house, which will run from July 17 to Aug. 2, excluding Sundays.

“As we see temples emerging from the ground, wherever they are, wherever they’re constructed, we see a light begin to grow outward from the temple … in the hearts, in the minds, even in the countenance of the people surrounding that temple,” said Elder Steven R. Bangerter of the church’s North America Central Area Presidency in a news release.

The Farmington New Mexico Temple, which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the public to tour from July 17 to Aug. 2, 2025, sits at 4400 College Boulevard in Farmington, New Mexico. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Bangerter was one of three General Authority Seventies of the church who led media day tours through the temple on Monday. Like Elder Bangerter, several of those who attended the temple’s media day — including local authorities — recognized the temple’s spiritual impact and purpose.

Said Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, “I want to make sure that my support for the church will always be there.” He added that promoting God and worship benefits communities because it’s “something that can last a whole lifetime.”

The recommend desk in the Farmington New Mexico Temple, which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the public to tour from July 17 to Aug. 2, welcomes visitors and worthy members of the faith to the temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett described some of the values he believes are cultivated within the temple and how they will serve the community.

“I know what those values are,” he said. “It’s hard work, and it’s dedication and service to other people and a lot of family values.”

According to the news release, other invited guests will tour the temple July 15-16, prior to the building’s public open house period. The temple will then be dedicated by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, Aug. 17, during a single session that will be broadcast to all church congregations in the temple district.

The celestial room in the Farmington New Mexico Temple, which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the public to tour from July 17 to Aug. 2, symbolizes coming into the presence of God and Jesus Christ. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the temple

Located on a 6.63-acre site at 4400 College Boulevard in Farmington, New Mexico, the 29,066-square-foot temple will serve the Four Corners region of the United States. This region covers parts of New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and the Navajo Nation, and is home to a diverse community of church members, including members from multiple Spanish-speaking congregations and those from nearby Native American reservations.

According to the news release, the site chosen for the Farmington New Mexico Temple originally housed a church meetinghouse from the 1980s. That building was removed to make room for both the new temple and a new church meetinghouse, which will accommodate Sunday services for four congregations. Before demolition, however, the church donated the original building’s usable assets — such as pews and pianos — to local churches of other denominations.

The exterior of the Farmington New Mexico Temple, which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the public to tour from July 17 to Aug. 2, 2025, features landscaping designs influenced by the geometric shapes found in the buildings and designs of the area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The release further stated that the exterior and interior designs of the temple were inspired by the geometric shapes and architecture of other buildings in the area, as well as the landscape and local Native American influence.

For example, the temple’s interior design motifs feature feather patterns, organic chevron and geometric line work, as well as depictions of local plant life such as the piñon pinecone and globemallow flower.

The bride's room inside the Farmington New Mexico Temple, which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the public to tour from July 17 to Aug. 2, displays colorful patterns inspired by the local Native American influence and native flora. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The interior of the Farmington New Mexico Temple, which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the public to tour from July 17 to Aug. 2, 2025, displays design motifs inspired by the local Native American influence and native flora. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A chandelier hangs in the celestial room of the Farmington New Mexico Temple, which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the public to tour from July 17 to Aug. 2, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Said Elder Bangerter, “The beauty of the temple, while stunning, is simply a manifestation of our love for God and our desire to put our best foot forward in the construction of His holy house, where the real core of the temple [is] the ordinances and the covenants.”

Through temple ordinances and covenants, Latter-day Saints believe they can form eternal bonds with Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and each other.

More information about Latter-day Saint temples can be found at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The baptistry inside the Farmington New Mexico Temple, which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the public to tour from July 17 to Aug. 2, allows church members to be baptized on behalf of their deceased ancestors, who can choose whether to accept this baptism. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An instruction room in the Farmington New Mexico Temple, which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the public to tour from July 17 to Aug. 2, provides a place where participants can learn more about God’s plan and make promises to keep His commandments. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A sealing room in the Farmington New Mexico Temple, which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the public to tour from July 17 to Aug. 2, provides a place where husbands and wives can kneel at an altar and promise to be faithful to each other and God. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The baptistry inside the Farmington New Mexico Temple, which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited the public to tour from July 17 to Aug. 2, allows church members to be baptized on behalf of their deceased ancestors, who can choose whether to accept this baptism. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints