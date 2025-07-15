Latter-day Saint youth and leaders participate in trek, pulling a handcart through mud during the June 13 and 14, 2025, event near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

On a stretch of green, windswept grassland, the scene could be mistaken for Utah in 1847 when pioneers first arrived in the Salt Lake Valley.

Wooden handcarts creak across the steppe, teenagers in headscarves and suspenders trudge through muddy trails, and the smell of fire-cooked mutton drifts on the wind.

But this isn’t the American frontier — it’s a youth trek sponsored by the Darkhan Mongolia District, near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, where more than 130 young Latter-day Saints from across Mongolia came together in June, mirroring the steps of early Saints and Mongol progenitors alike.

Read the full story on thechurchnews.com