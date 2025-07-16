A young child sings the new Primary song, "I Will Walk with Jesus," with his family during a Face to Face event on the new Children and Youth program in the Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Nov. 17, 2019.

In 2019, when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was planning to introduce a new program to help strengthen children and youth, Church leaders hoped to have a new song that could go along with the initiative.

The Primary general presidency requested submissions for a new song to capture the spirit and direction of the new program, which invited children and youth to learn and grow by following the Savior’s example as described in Luke 2:52: “And Jesus increased in wisdom and stature, and in favour with God and man.”

Author and composer Steve Schank, who works in the Church’s Sacred Music Department, said his office sent out a request to various authors and composers for lyrics.

