It is apropos that the recent events commemorating the Church’s 70th anniversary in the South Pacific island nation of Fiji began at the temple.

Three days of events — including a cultural celebration, sports activities, games and a Sunday regional devotional — started at the Suva Fiji Temple, where Latter-day Saints from all four stakes within the country gathered from morning until evening to perform ordinance work.

Elder Taniela B. Wakolowas born and raised in Fiji and joined the Church in 1994. A few months after he was baptized, he accepted the call to serve as branch president. He became the first Fijian to serve as an Area Seventy, a mission leader and now a General Authority Seventy.

As he looks back on the history and growth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in his native country, Elder Wakolo, who now serves as first counselor in the Pacific Area presidency, sees the construction and dedication of a house of the Lord there as its biggest milestone.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.