Surviving accident victims attend a memorial service in Maputsoe, Lesotho on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The young women’s church group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple vehicle collision.

MAPUTSOE, Lesotho — Following a July 16 memorial service for victims of a tragic multi-vehicle accident that claimed the lives of 15 individuals, including members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints en route to a youth activity, seven teenage survivors huddled close to each other under the African winter sun.

Each shares her story of faith and moving forward.

Mpho Anicia Nku, 14, summarizes what they have learned since the accident one month ago in a powerful sentiment: “Trust in Jesus and always look unto Him because through Him you’ll find peace, and He will help you in the healing process.”

Motorists drive near the accident site near Maputsoe, Lesotho on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The young women’s group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Surviving accident victim Nthabiseng Morasenyane, 15, attends a memorial service in Maputsoe, Lesotho on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The young women’s church group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Surviving accident victim Setso’ana Selebeli, 17, is emotional as she speaks during a memorial service in Maputsoe, Lesotho on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The young women’s group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Accident victims Mapule Joyce Takane and Qolesoe Mokhosi are visited as they recover in the hospital in Maseru, Lesotho on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The young women’s group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Surviving accident victim Mpho Anicia Nku is interviewed after a memorial service in Maputsoe, Lesotho on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The young women’s group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Surviving accident victims sing a hymn after a memorial service in Maputsoe, Lesotho on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The young women’s group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Accident victim Qolesoe Mokhosi, 17, recovers in the hospital in Maseru, Lesotho on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The young women’s group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The Sprinter van involved in an accident near Maseru, Lesotho. The LDS young women’s group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple vehicle collision. | Sister Gail Graves

Accident victim and Young Women’s leader Mapule Joyce Takane, 27, drinks water as she recovers in the hospital in Maseru, Lesotho on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The young women’s group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News