SANDY, Utah — Celebrating the 2025 theme “Pioneer Spirit — Pioneer Strong," the annual Days of ’47 Float Preview Party welcomed the community for an up-close look at this year’s parade floats and the creative teams behind them. The free event offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the craftsmanship and imagination that bring Utah’s pioneer legacy to life.
Stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in and around the Salt Lake Valley are among those who create floats for the Days of ’47 Pioneer Day parade.
West Jordan Utah River Oaks Stake co-creators Darryl and Louise High drew from earlier float-building experiences — one from 40 years ago and another about a decade ago — as they led the creation of a striking and meaningful entry for this week’s Pioneer Day celebration. Inspired by the enduring faith and sacrifice of pioneers, past and present, the Highs envisioned a “living” float made entirely of reusable and recyclable materials to symbolize the ongoing nature of that legacy.