People attend the 2025 float preview party. South Jordan Utah Highland Park stake float for the Days of ’47 Parade is displayed at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 21, 2025.

SANDY, Utah — Celebrating the 2025 theme “Pioneer Spirit — Pioneer Strong," the annual Days of ’47 Float Preview Party welcomed the community for an up-close look at this year’s parade floats and the creative teams behind them. The free event offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the craftsmanship and imagination that bring Utah’s pioneer legacy to life.

Stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in and around the Salt Lake Valley are among those who create floats for the Days of ’47 Pioneer Day parade.

West Jordan Utah River Oaks Stake co-creators Darryl and Louise High drew from earlier float-building experiences — one from 40 years ago and another about a decade ago — as they led the creation of a striking and meaningful entry for this week’s Pioneer Day celebration. Inspired by the enduring faith and sacrifice of pioneers, past and present, the Highs envisioned a “living” float made entirely of reusable and recyclable materials to symbolize the ongoing nature of that legacy.

