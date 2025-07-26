Elder Aaron T. Hall, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Kimberly W. Hall, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025.

As Elder Aaron T. Hall begins his service as a recently sustained General Authority Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he and his wife, Sister Kimberly Hall, are drawing on the learnings and perspectives from past experiences — growing in marriage, serving as mission leaders, his working as a Missionary Department director and even competing in triathlons.

He was sustained in the Saturday morning session of the April 2025 general conference, one of 16 new General Authority Seventies. A resident of Huntsville, Utah, he was serving as an Area Seventy in the Utah Area at the time of his call.

With all the mixed feelings of the call, Elder and Sister Hall bring gratitude — something they learned from Elder David A. Bednar when the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles set them apart a decade ago to lead the Texas Houston South Mission.

