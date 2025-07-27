Jesus Christ minister to Nephite children in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos.

Tami Creamer never thought the song she wrote with Derena Bell, “I Know That My Savior Loves Me,” would be included in the new hymnbook, “Hymns — For Home and Church,” of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Creamer, who has lived all over the world with her husband LaMar Creamer and their five children, now lives in the Washington Utah East Stake. She has played the piano since she was 4 years old and composed her first song at the age of 10.

Twenty-five years ago, Creamer was asked to write a song for Primary-aged children to sing at a stake conference of her stake at the time, the Huntsville Utah Stake.

