When is Diwali 2022? What to know about India’s festival of lights

Now that we’re in the latter part of the year, there are plenty of holidays to celebrate — Halloween, Thanksgiving and more. But there are other, non-Western holidays that are worth celebrating, such as Diwali. Whether or not you’re part of a religion that honors Diwali, it’s still worth honoring. When is Diwali in 2022? Learn more about the Indian holiday — and how to celebrate it.

What is Diwali?

Diwali is an Indian festival that is celebrated across multiple religions, including Hinduism, Sikhism and Jainism. According to Brittanica, Diwali “generally symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.”

Diwali traditions depend on the religion and region. In Hinduism, Diwali is a time to pray to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and light diyas, or small clay lamps. In Bengal, on the other hand, Diwali is a time to worship Kali, the goddess of time and death.

When is Diwali 2022?

Diwali is a five-day festival, starting on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, the most important day of Diwali falls on Monday, Oct. 24.

How is Diwali celebrated?

While Diwali celebrations differ by religion, most everyone celebrates Diwali by spending time with their families, eating sweets and lighting clay lamps, according to National Geographic. These clay lamps represent “the inner light that protects each household from spiritual darkness.”

While each day of Diwali has its own importance, on the third day of Diwali, this year on Oct. 24, people gather at temples to honor the goddess Lakshmi. They also spend time with family and friends to enjoy good food and fireworks.