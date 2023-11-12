What does the Bible say about healing?

The Bible refers to God as the one who “forgiveth all thine iniquities,” “healeth all thy diseases,” “redeemeth thy life from destruction” and “crowneth thee with lovingkindness and tender mercies,” in Psalms 103:3-4.

It also includes stories of Jesus Christ healing people, like when he made the blind see or cured illnesses.

Here’s a look at the Bible’s promises about healing.

What does the Bible say about our healing?

Bible verses on healing the body

James 5:15 speaks of the powerful “prayer of faith” that will “save the sick.” It says, “The Lord shall raise him up; and if he have committed sins, they shall be forgiven him.”

Isaiah 40:29 reads, “He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength.”

Jeremiah 30:17 says, “For I will restore health unto thee, and I will heal thee of thy wounds, saith the Lord; because they called thee an Outcast, saying, This is Zion, whom no man seeketh after.”

Bible verses on healing the mind

Matthew 11:28-30 features Jesus Christ talking about offering comfort to others. He says, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”

2 Timothy 1:7 says that “God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”

Psalm 94:19 reads, “In the multitude of my thoughts within me thy comforts delight my soul.”

Scriptures on healing a broken heart

Psalm 34:17-18 reads, “The righteous cry, and the Lord heareth, and delivereth them out of all their troubles.” This passage also promises that “The Lord is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.”

Psalm 147:3 says, “He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds.”

Psalm 27:14 tells readers to “wait on the Lord’ and to “be of good courage.” “He shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord,” it reads.