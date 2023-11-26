5 Bible verses on maintaining faith

Faith is described in the Bible as “the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

Here’s what else the Bible says about faith.

What did Jesus say about faith?

Having faith, or being faithful, is an attribute that Jesus Christ spoke highly of in the New Testament.

He said in Luke 17:5-6, “If ye had faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye might say unto this sycamine tree, Be thou plucked up by the root, and be thou planted in the sea; and it should obey you.”

Who showed strong faith in the Bible?

Examples of faith in the Bible are abundant. The stories about staying faithful offer hope in situations that seem hopeless.

In addition to well-known examples such as David, Job, Noah, Esther and Peter, there are some lesser-known biblical characters who embody strong faith.



Sara — Hebrews 11:11 reads that through faith, Sara “received strength to conceive seed, and was delivered of a child when she was past age, because she judged him faithful who had promised.”

Rahab — Living in Jericho as a prostitute, Rahab helped the Israelites invade the city because of her faith in the God of the Israelites. Hebrews 11:31 says that Rahab did so in faith and “perished not with them that believed not.”

The centurion — As he called upon Christ to visit his home and heal his servant, the man known only as “the centurion” was praised for his faith. In Matthew 8:8-10, the centurion says, “Lord, I am not worthy that thou shouldest come under my roof: but speak the word only, and my servant shall be healed.” Jesus “marveled” and said, “I have not found so great faith, no, not in Israel.”

What does the Bible say about staying faithful?