A Salt Lake City rabbi talks about the support he’s felt from the community

Rabbi Samuel Spector of Salt Lake City’s Kol Ami congregation described the last few weeks as the “most intense” of his career, as he and his congregation have struggled with the implications of the Israel-Hamas war.

“I haven’t had a day off and it’s been emotionally and physically exhausting,” Rabbi Spector told the Deseret News.

His days have been filled with the pastoral care of congregants, extra gatherings (both alone and with other groups to offer prayers), and a trip to Tel Aviv to help refugees and be the eyes and ears for his congregation in Salt Lake City.

Since the beginning of the war in October, the rate of antisemitic incidents has risen by 316% compared to data of the same period in 2022, according to data released by the Anti-Defamation League in mid-November.

Only about 2.4% of the U.S. population was Jewish in 2021, according to Pew Research.

“People feel very alone,” Rabbi Spector said. “They feel helpless.”

But despite the threats and the hardships his congregation has gone through, Rabbi Spector said there’s been an outpouring of love and support from the community, including from the East Millcreek Stake and the Canyon Rim Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I’ve learned that anytime I’m in need of help, I can call my friends who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” said Rabbi Spector.

A history of help

Before Rabbi Spector moved to Salt Lake City, he didn’t have much experience with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But since 2018, he’s been impressed with the good deeds, what he calls “mitzvahs,” that he’s received from the community.

“We’re not supposed to walk to do a mitzvah, we are supposed to run to do a mitzvah and that’s what my experience has been with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Rabbi Spector said.

He remembered one time specifically that he was astounded by the quick action to his call for help. It was an hour and a half before the start of the 2019 Rash Hashana, the Jewish New Year — and the first time after the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue — when the lights went out in the synagogue.

“We were panicked and didn’t know what to do,” said Rabbi Spector.

That’s when the idea came to him “instinctually” to call upon the local congregation of Latter-day Saints.

“I think, ‘Who could help me in this situation?’ and I really know that one, my community can, but two, my Latter-day Saint friends can,” Rabbi Spector said. “The only reason that I call on the Latter-day Saints first is because they’re so well organized.”

“Rather than me going to each individual person, I know if I sent one text to a stake president, I’m going to get within seconds three different names of people who will be over at my house within half an hour.”

It only took 15 minutes until a crew of volunteers came to move the whole event to the nearby meetinghouse that still had power and the holy holiday service started on time.

“It was basically like an army that came and rescued us,” he said. “It was like nothing I’d ever seen before.”

An outpouring of support

Since that day, he’s experienced other moments of community support, including the most recent offer to clean up leaves and “take something off your plate” at this hard time for the Jewish community.

“We don’t see this as an ecclesiastical thing,” said Rich Israelsen, Rabbi Spector’s neighbor and a member of the East Millcreek Stake. “It’s nothing more than neighbors helping neighbors.” He added that everyone in the community was invited to join in.

“It’s a hard time,” Israelsen said. “We felt it was an opportunity to help out people who are obviously going through a very emotional time.”

Israelsen said he didn’t see it as anything extraordinary, but to Rabbi Spector and his congregation, he said “everyone was touched.”

Rabbi Spector said people from the community have made his congregation feel loved and cared for by showing support — from a backyard fundraiser for the security committee to kind notes they post within the synagogue.

At one point a couple came with two boxes of chocolates, one for the Rabbi and one for someone who he knew had had a difficult week.

“I gave it to a young woman who’s from Israel, whose sister had been at the music raid where hundreds of people had been massacred. ... Her sister was able to escape after hiding for hours,” said Rabbi Spector. “Then, her brother was called up and sent to Gaza to fight.”

“She was almost in tears that somebody would think of us like that,” he said.

In 2019, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said, “we exist to bring love and concern for the eternal welfare of all humankind, regardless of religious belief, race or nationality. We believe that we are truly brothers and sisters, so we want to project the message that we care. We love one another, and we hope to bless the lives of all mankind.”

To Rabbi Spector, an interfaith relationship is “someone who will see holiness in you, will validate you ... and stand up for you.” He says that he’s seen the efforts of the church within his own synagogue.

“In recent years, it’s been amazing to see how the church has really focused on interfaith partnership and acts of service and love towards our community,” Rabbi Spector said.

“I’ve seen in just my five years in Utah a profound change in our community’s view of themselves and their place in Utah and their relationship with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” he continued. “(The interfaith work) has made such a positive impression on my community and made them feel valued here in Utah and seen by their neighbors who are members of the church.”