As Putin’s Russian forces attack Ukraine, American moms and dads wonder what to tell their children about the invasion.
Utah leaders — along with about 2,000 Utahns — gathered on the steps of the Capitol to show solidarity with Ukraine and condemn the actions of Vladimir Putin as Russia’s military continues to ravage Ukraine.
Activist Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou discusses navigating life in two cultures.
New research suggests that people from large families are affected differently by the perception of favoritism.
Consumer and child advocacy groups are asking Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to let loan defaulters get their refunds.
New research explores the link between “intense” religiosity and high school GPAs.
One measure will allow unlicensed home child care providers to take care of up to six children instead of up to four. The other requires those who perform child welfare interviews to establish the comfort of a child. If the child is not comfortable being alone with the interviewer, the interview would need to ask the child if they want another adult there to support them.
Setema Gali, the former BYU and New England Patriots defensive end, has a knack for knocking folks down. But after facing financial ruin, he’s learned what it takes to stand back up.
The pandemic’s mental health impact on teens is raising alarm, but there are answers.
Couples today are more likely to meet online than at a restaurant or at church, according to new research
Courtship culture comes with many unmet expectations, but more stable marriages are better than the more atomizing alternatives.
A new study looks at childhood dynamics, family structure and the lasting impacts both have on American life.
A new study from the Wheatley Institution at BYU and the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia says there shouldn’t be stigma attached to marrying young.
Where can you find the most single people? Well, we have an idea now.
New poll says parents, social media companies and lawmakers should play a greater role in monitoring social media.
Those who are watching the back-and-forth between Sen. Joe Manchin and his party suspect the “Build Back Better” Act will have to be overhauled
From deadly TikTok challenges to fraternity hazing, children benefit from learning that it’s okay to be different from their peers.
Some parents don’t wed because they fear losing government benefits. Governors in states like Utah and Virginia could solve this problem.
Republican senators and representatives, including Utah’s Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, have signed on to “The Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act of 2022.”
Experts say there’s a recipe for strong children with great futures. What family-friendly policies help?
If you bought a home in Ogden, Provo or Salt Lake City in the last month, there’s a good chance you overpaid.
COVID vaccines are free, be skeptical of anyone contacting you from a government agency and don’t share your personal information with just anyone.
Under current Utah law, an unmarried couple wanting to start family would not be able to work with their attorneys and physicians to use a surrogacy as a method of becoming pregnant. If HB51 passes, it would remove that legal barrier.
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Even before the pandemic, Utah faced a significant gap in child care resources for working parents, according to the Division of Workforce Services. A report by the division last March found the state needs 274 more licensed-center child care programs and 1,258 licensed-family child care programs, which provide in-home care.
Glenn Youngkin’s popularity surged among voters who said education was their biggest issue. How will he fulfill that mandate?
What does it mean to be committed in 2022? Not a wedding, according to The New York Times.
Money management skills learned in childhood set the stage for relationships that flourish, a new study says.
Actor Matthew Modine and French baker Apollonia Poilâne will be among several keynote speakers at RootsTech 2022, an all-virtual family history conference sponsored by FamilySearch March 3-5.
Experts laud the idea of streamlining services, but warn of potential problems.
A new WalletHub report ranked Utah out of the top 10 for best states for families.
You can stay with your husband and children and still do important work. Just ask millions of American women.
Experts believe the future of the expanded child tax credit is hard to predict.
Shazia Kakaie can still picture Taylor Hoover’s face. It’s Aug. 26, and he’s standing in front of the loud, disorderly crowd gathered outside of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Sen. Joe Manchin says talks on “Build Back Better” have stopped; others report some progress has been made.
Sleep matters quite a bit. But it’s not the only thing parents should focus on, experts say.
Today, it’s just as important to have a “digital will” to tell your loved ones what you want to happen to your data stored online after you die.
While adults struggle to keep resolutions, the process can teach kids some valuable lessons, according to experts.
A theater of chivalry has sprung up around some men advocating for abortion rights.
Democrats and Republicans see problems very differently now, which could impact policies.
The new year is a great time to take inventory and reset expectations and limits on screen time for children and adults alike.
“Build Back Better” was not a unified approach to expanding parents’ choices.
From where people want to live and why it matters to what faith and community offer families.
“Religious Marriage Paradox” says when to marry hinges on life and relationship choices, not chronology.
It’s not enough to repeat the mantra that things online are not real. What are parents to do?
Utah GOP Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney don’t see the social spending bill going anywhere.
Data paints a picture of a group that has found astounding success in the United States.