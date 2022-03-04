Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Family

Family
When and how you should talk to your kids about what’s happening in Ukraine
As Putin’s Russian forces attack Ukraine, American moms and dads wonder what to tell their children about the invasion.
By Lois M. Collins
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Utah
‘We’ve watched them fight. It has stirred our souls’: What standing with Ukraine looks like in Utah
Utah leaders — along with about 2,000 Utahns — gathered on the steps of the Capitol to show solidarity with Ukraine and condemn the actions of Vladimir Putin as Russia’s military continues to ravage Ukraine.
By Katie McKellar and Kyle Dunphey
Feb 28, 2022 9:26 p.m. MST
Family
Navigating life as a Tongan raised in a white family
Activist Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou discusses navigating life in two cultures.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Are you your parents’ favorite child? Your siblings may not agree
New research suggests that people from large families are affected differently by the perception of favoritism.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
Feb 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
How student loans could impact tax refunds
Consumer and child advocacy groups are asking Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to let loan defaulters get their refunds.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 20, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Faith
The surprising link between religion and good grades
New research explores the link between “intense” religiosity and high school GPAs.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 19, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah lawmakers pass bill allowing home daycare providers to take more children
One measure will allow unlicensed home child care providers to take care of up to six children instead of up to four. The other requires those who perform child welfare interviews to establish the comfort of a child. If the child is not comfortable being alone with the interviewer, the interview would need to ask the child if they want another adult there to support them.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 18, 2022 12:22 p.m. MST
Culture
A former BYU star talks Super Bowl ring, going broke and bouncing back
Setema Gali, the former BYU and New England Patriots defensive end, has a knack for knocking folks down. But after facing financial ruin, he’s learned what it takes to stand back up.
By Jason F. Wright
Feb 17, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Health
The mental health crisis that’s tormenting American teens
The pandemic’s mental health impact on teens is raising alarm, but there are answers.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 16, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Family
When it comes to love, does it matter who initiates the first date?
Couples today are more likely to meet online than at a restaurant or at church, according to new research
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 14, 2022 11:44 a.m. MST
Perspective
What we can learn from Valentine’s Day at BYU— America’s most stone-cold sober campus
Courtship culture comes with many unmet expectations, but more stable marriages are better than the more atomizing alternatives.
By Paul S. Edwards
Feb 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Family
Are you a middle child? Baby of the family? Here’s how it might affect your life
A new study looks at childhood dynamics, family structure and the lasting impacts both have on American life.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 10, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Family
Is marrying later really better?
A new study from the Wheatley Institution at BYU and the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia says there shouldn’t be stigma attached to marrying young.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 9, 2022 1:57 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
These suburbs have the most single people in the U.S.
Where can you find the most single people? Well, we have an idea now.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 8, 2022 5 a.m. MST
Education
Who is responsible for monitoring kids’ social media use? Government? Schools? Parents?
New poll says parents, social media companies and lawmakers should play a greater role in monitoring social media.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 7, 2022 10:20 a.m. MST
Politics
The ‘Build Back Better’ Act may be dead. Can it be sold for parts?
Those who are watching the back-and-forth between Sen. Joe Manchin and his party suspect the “Build Back Better” Act will have to be overhauled
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 6, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Perspective: Teaching children to chart their own path is not only urgent, but could save lives
From deadly TikTok challenges to fraternity hazing, children benefit from learning that it’s okay to be different from their peers.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
Feb 5, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
The surprisingly simple ways to incentivize marriage
Some parents don’t wed because they fear losing government benefits. Governors in states like Utah and Virginia could solve this problem.
By Brad Wilcox and Erik Randolph
Feb 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Why Mitt Romney and others want to expand the child tax credit to include pregnancy
Republican senators and representatives, including Utah’s Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, have signed on to “The Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act of 2022.”
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 1, 2022 3:17 p.m. MST
Family
How parents (and policies) can help babies and toddlers thrive
Experts say there’s a recipe for strong children with great futures. What family-friendly policies help?
By Lois M. Collins
Jan 26, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Utah
If you bought a house in one of these Utah cities, you might have paid too much
If you bought a home in Ogden, Provo or Salt Lake City in the last month, there’s a good chance you overpaid.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 26, 2022 2:37 p.m. MST
Family
Don’t fall for the new variants of COVID-19 scams
COVID vaccines are free, be skeptical of anyone contacting you from a government agency and don’t share your personal information with just anyone.
By Amy Iverson
Jan 25, 2022 7:36 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah House votes to remove barriers for unmarried couples seeking surrogacy
Under current Utah law, an unmarried couple wanting to start family would not be able to work with their attorneys and physicians to use a surrogacy as a method of becoming pregnant. If HB51 passes, it would remove that legal barrier.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Jan 25, 2022 3:24 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Utah
Could changing this law close the child care gap for ‘desperate’ Utah parents?
Even before the pandemic, Utah faced a significant gap in child care resources for working parents, according to the Division of Workforce Services. A report by the division last March found the state needs 274 more licensed-center child care programs and 1,258 licensed-family child care programs, which provide in-home care.
By Ashley Imlay
Jan 25, 2022 10:22 a.m. MST
Perspective
Virginia’s new governor promised to let parents control the classroom. What comes next? (+video)
Glenn Youngkin’s popularity surged among voters who said education was their biggest issue. How will he fulfill that mandate?
By Brad Wilcox
Jan 20, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Perspective: Is marriage dead, or just the wedding section?
What does it mean to be committed in 2022? Not a wedding, according to The New York Times.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
Jan 19, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Family
BYU study finds one key to helping your children’s relationships find success
Money management skills learned in childhood set the stage for relationships that flourish, a new study says.
By Lois M. Collins
Jan 16, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Faith
An award-winning actor and French baker will be among the keynote speakers at RootsTech 2022
Actor Matthew Modine and French baker Apollonia Poilâne will be among several keynote speakers at RootsTech 2022, an all-virtual family history conference sponsored by FamilySearch March 3-5.
By Trent Toone
Jan 13, 2022 4:43 p.m. MST
Politics
The pros and cons of modernizing government services
Experts laud the idea of streamlining services, but warn of potential problems.
By Lois M. Collins
Jan 12, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Family
Utah is not one of the best states to raise a family
A new WalletHub report ranked Utah out of the top 10 for best states for families.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 11, 2022 2:15 p.m. MST
Family
These are the top baby names in Utah County
Utah County’s baby name list is here.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 10, 2022 7:10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Split custody shouldn’t be a tradeoff for professional success
You can stay with your husband and children and still do important work. Just ask millions of American women.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
Jan 9, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Monthly child tax credit payments have stopped. Will they be back?
Experts believe the future of the expanded child tax credit is hard to predict.
By Lois M. Collins
Jan 9, 2022 10 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
How a Utah Marine helped a family escape Afghanistan
Shazia Kakaie can still picture Taylor Hoover’s face. It’s Aug. 26, and he’s standing in front of the loud, disorderly crowd gathered outside of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 6, 2022 9:39 p.m. MST
Politics
Is the ‘Build Back Better’ Act dead or just drifting?
Sen. Joe Manchin says talks on “Build Back Better” have stopped; others report some progress has been made.
By Lois M. Collins
Jan 6, 2022 9:38 a.m. MST
Family
Want to help kids thrive? Focus on these 5 aspects of health
Sleep matters quite a bit. But it’s not the only thing parents should focus on, experts say.
By Lois M. Collins
Jan 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Tech
What will happen to your data after you die?
Today, it’s just as important to have a “digital will” to tell your loved ones what you want to happen to your data stored online after you die.
By Amy Iverson
Jan 4, 2022 1:38 p.m. MST
Family
Want your kids to have a great 2022? Help them make resolutions
While adults struggle to keep resolutions, the process can teach kids some valuable lessons, according to experts.
By Lois M. Collins
Dec 30, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
The other debate: Is a vasectomy an ‘act of love’?
A theater of chivalry has sprung up around some men advocating for abortion rights.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
Dec 30, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Family
How American families have changed in the past 7 years
Democrats and Republicans see problems very differently now, which could impact policies.
By Lois M. Collins
Dec 28, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Tech
How to cut back on screen time in the new year
The new year is a great time to take inventory and reset expectations and limits on screen time for children and adults alike.
By Amy Iverson
Dec 28, 2021 9:46 a.m. MST
Perspective
Can Democrats learn from their faith-based child care mistakes?
“Build Back Better” was not a unified approach to expanding parents’ choices.
By Patrick T. Brown and Brad Wilcox
Dec 27, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Family
What makes families flourish or flounder? 5 studies you might have missed
From where people want to live and why it matters to what faith and community offer families.
By Lois M. Collins
Dec 25, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Family
This new study busts some common myths about the link between religion and marriage
“Religious Marriage Paradox” says when to marry hinges on life and relationship choices, not chronology.
By Lois M. Collins
Dec 18, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Billie Eilish’s exposure to porn is unfortunately common — and destructive
It’s not enough to repeat the mantra that things online are not real. What are parents to do?
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
Dec 16, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Is President Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan dead?
Utah GOP Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney don’t see the social spending bill going anywhere.
By Dennis Romboy
Dec 16, 2021 3:14 p.m. MST
Opinion
Is the American Dream dead? Not for Indian Americans
Data paints a picture of a group that has found astounding success in the United States.
By Zaid JilaniBrad Wilcox, and 1 more
Dec 16, 2021 5 a.m. MST
