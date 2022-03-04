A research study has found that increasing the number of hours you sleep can reduce your weight simply by cutting your calorie intake.
A new research study published in the journal PLOS Medicine has found that eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and legumes could increase longevity — as many as 13 years — in men and women ages 20 to 80.
Congress provided $400 million to assist current and former foster youths, temporarily expanding eligibility through age 26.
A child’s social skills around the time they are in kindergarten are a bigger indicator of their future chances of success than their academics, according to a 2015 study.
You meet the one, you start dating, you get engaged ... but now, when will you have your wedding? To help you choose which day will mark a milestone for the rest of your life, we’ve broken down some key aspects that might make a specific time of the year the perfect time for your big day.
The fear of being an empty-nester is something many parents experience as their children age. While this phenomenon may seem to be a social construct, studies show that loneliness can actually have a huge impact on your life expectancy.
According to a 2019 study, only time spent watching television and playing passive video games affected children’s academic performance, rather than screen time in general.
Thousands of family members, friends and firefighters from across Utah gathered at the Maverik Center on Monday for a 2 1/2 hour ceremony filled with many tears and laughter as speakers reflected on Burchett’s life.
After a failed shopping experience that ended with my 2-year old having a bloody nose, I blame car shopping carts and not poor parenting. I’ll argue anyone who says otherwise.
In tax debt? Don’t be fooled by the promise of an easy fix. Yes, Uncle Sam’s collection powers are no joke. But don’t pay for services you can get for free by dealing directly with the IRS.
After watching my son, Ace, win the 800-meters at his fifth-grade district track meet, I noticed a familiar face, making his way around the final turn. It was his childhood friend. Each had different races, with one very important thing in common.
Plan on tapping into your home equity to make a springtime splurge?
Buttermilk creates a moist texture when blended with cinnamon and vanilla, giving you an old-fashioned dessert. Finish with a warm glaze of brown sugar, cinnamon, coconut and oats. Young chefs in your home will find this a piece of cake to prepare.
Over the past five years, I have written this fitness column, and I’ll admit it has been less than tolerant. In fact, it has often been downright intolerant. Well, I’ve tasted some humble pie, and let this article serve as my admittance.
Michelle Singletary clears up some common misunderstandings about debt collection.
With less than a week left until the tax-filing deadline, here are some recent cases of people who have gotten jail time for tax fraud.
Being a mom is hard, especially with two very busy toddlers. On second thought, I’d rather be the toddler.
Resist the urge to become a banker to grown children
Michelle Singletary: Black males are at the bottom of the economic ladder, that’s why I won’t stop being a helicopter parent to my black son
I’m the mother of a black male, and I’m worried about his financial future.
As I watch my children compete in their respective athletic events, I am living vicariously through them. And that’s not such a bad thing.
By law, taxpayers have just three years to claim a refund. So, this April 17 is the last chance to get your money for the 2014 tax year. But like the lottery, where you have to play to win, you have to file to collect a refund.
Tiffany Haddish — who grew up in foster care and is now socializing with such big-time uber wealthy actors and actresses as Will and Jada Smith — is holding on to her frugal roots.
As I sat in my room after an emotional day, I saw the news of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida. As I read several posts, I began to think about emotions and their possible link to these tragedies, and wondered what I could do about it.
Because many more people have become aware of the telephone tax-payment trick and learned to ignore the threats, the schemers had to evolve. And the latest twist on this swindle is just pure evil.
As I neared the end of a wonderful afternoon run, I felt embarrassed and ashamed. I worried that my neighbors would judge me. Why? Because I was running on a Sunday.
With a new tax law in the land, you might need to do some calculations to see if your withholdings are correct.
There’s a lot that couples can learn from the turbulence we’re seeing in the stock market. Investors, like couples in love, can get lulled into such a blissful state that they forget that the honeymoon doesn’t last forever.
“Simply Supper: Simple Recipes and Tips for Making Family Dinner Happen” gives families simple options for what to have for dinner. Clear instructions make these recipes easy to follow for even the beginning chef.
After my older sister died, I felt it was my job to take over as the older sister, and I failed miserably. However, after spending time with my younger brother, I realized what I should have realized years ago.
I don’t mean any harm, but I am not paying to attend your parties anymore. I want to commemorate your life moments — your birthday, engagement, bridal shower, baby shower, anniversary or retirement. But if you can’t afford to host, stop charging me.
The boss says get a credit card. Dave Ramsey says hold on now.
If you are interested in saving money this year, Michelle Singletary proposes three types of financial fasts to help you on your journey to financial freedom -- a food fast, a clothing fast, or the 21-day financial fast.
As I watched our new family dog play in the backyard with the neighbor dogs and my children and their friends, I realized that when it all comes down to it, we’re not all that different.
Amy Choate-Nielsen sometimes feels conflicted about this time of year, but she drew inspiration from the beginning of 2018 from an unlikely source.
Michelle Singletary in her “Color of Money” column advises: Don’t spend more than you can afford for your child’s college.
Do you have a guideline ratio for mortgage debt to income? Do you recommend having gold and silver as part of your investment portfolio?
On New Year’s morning, I had the goal of running a marathon, but it didn’t happen. Instead, I spent some cherished miles with my son.
What science has to say about when your kids should hit the hay.
Studies show that books can increase empathy and open your mind to new ideas. Here’s how to tackle reading in the new year.
Start the new year looking at your taxes, not one deduction at a time, but from a comprehensive perspective.
There’s a saying that goes, “a fish doesn’t know he is surrounded by water until he’s out of it.” I think that’s how my life has been in regards to the Spirit.
Michelle Singletary “Color of Money” column: Don’t be fooled by the word “sale.”
As the new year begins, maybe we parents and grandparents need to resolve to be more childlike — and to have more spontaneous joy with our children. One of the most basic joys that we can learn from our kids is the joy of spontaneous delight.
There’s always a moment when it seems planning a trip might not be as prudent as purchasing an item, but investing in memories can bring priceless rewards.