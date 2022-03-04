Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
An illustration for sleeping.
Health
Want to lose weight? Go to sleep
A research study has found that increasing the number of hours you sleep can reduce your weight simply by cutting your calorie intake.
By Trent Toone
Feb 11, 2022 10:06 p.m. MST
Cans of Coca-Cola and Diet Coke sit in a cooler.
U.S. & World
Study: How more veggies and less red meat could add years to your life
A new research study published in the journal PLOS Medicine has found that eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and legumes could increase longevity — as many as 13 years — in men and women ages 20 to 80.
By Trent Toone
Feb 10, 2022 10:37 a.m. MST
Alexa Minson poses for photos at her home in Orem.
Family
At age 22, the foster care system is still this young woman’s safety net
Congress provided $400 million to assist current and former foster youths, temporarily expanding eligibility through age 26.
By Marjorie Cortez
Dec 14, 2021 10 p.m. MST
AP_337497519819.jpg
Why your child’s social skills are more important than their academics
A child’s social skills around the time they are in kindergarten are a bigger indicator of their future chances of success than their academics, according to a 2015 study.
By Arianna Davidson
Nov 16, 2019 10 a.m. MST
AP_19172733672157.jpg
When should you get married?
You meet the one, you start dating, you get engaged ... but now, when will you have your wedding? To help you choose which day will mark a milestone for the rest of your life, we’ve broken down some key aspects that might make a specific time of the year the perfect time for your big day.
By Arianna Davidson
Nov 8, 2019 10:39 a.m. MST
The more time you spend with your mom, the longer she’ll live, research shows
The fear of being an empty-nester is something many parents experience as their children age. While this phenomenon may seem to be a social construct, studies show that loneliness can actually have a huge impact on your life expectancy.
By Arianna Davidson
Nov 8, 2019 10:15 a.m. MST
AP_111021049312.jpg
U.S. & World
Here’s how screen time is affecting your child
According to a 2019 study, only time spent watching television and playing passive video games affected children’s academic performance, rather than screen time in general.
By Arianna Davidson
Nov 7, 2019 9:21 a.m. MST
shutterstock_1159823428.jpg
Opinion
An open letter to my middle-school-aged daughter
By Arianne Brown
Sept 4, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Utah
Thousands say farewell to fallen Utah firefighter in emotional ceremony
Thousands of family members, friends and firefighters from across Utah gathered at the Maverik Center on Monday for a 2 1/2 hour ceremony filled with many tears and laughter as speakers reflected on Burchett’s life.
By Pat Reavy
Aug 20, 2018 9:05 a.m. MDT
Family
Arianne Brown: I blame car shopping carts for my parenting woes
After a failed shopping experience that ended with my 2-year old having a bloody nose, I blame car shopping carts and not poor parenting. I’ll argue anyone who says otherwise.
By Deseret News
May 30, 2018 10 a.m. MDT
Family
Michelle Singletary: No, you will not be able to get rid of your tax debt for pennies on the dollar
In tax debt? Don’t be fooled by the promise of an easy fix. Yes, Uncle Sam’s collection powers are no joke. But don’t pay for services you can get for free by dealing directly with the IRS.
By Deseret News
May 8, 2018 7:30 p.m. MDT
700569692.jpg
Family
Arianne Brown: A tale of two races for different boys with something important in common
After watching my son, Ace, win the 800-meters at his fifth-grade district track meet, I noticed a familiar face, making his way around the final turn. It was his childhood friend. Each had different races, with one very important thing in common.
By Deseret News
May 2, 2018 10 a.m. MDT
Family
Michelle Singletary: Thinking of cashing in your home’s equity? Here’s something you should know
Plan on tapping into your home equity to make a springtime splurge?
By Deseret News
April 27, 2018 11:10 a.m. MDT
web_5ad69984dd65f.jpg
Family
Buttermilk cake with warm, thick, coconut and oatmeal glaze
Buttermilk creates a moist texture when blended with cinnamon and vanilla, giving you an old-fashioned dessert. Finish with a warm glaze of brown sugar, cinnamon, coconut and oats. Young chefs in your home will find this a piece of cake to prepare.
By Deseret News
April 18, 2018 11:30 a.m. MDT
Family
Arianne Brown: A dose of humble pie never tasted so good
Over the past five years, I have written this fitness column, and I’ll admit it has been less than tolerant. In fact, it has often been downright intolerant. Well, I’ve tasted some humble pie, and let this article serve as my admittance.
By Deseret News
April 18, 2018 10 a.m. MDT
Family
Michelle Singletary: When is it morally right to duck debt?
Michelle Singletary clears up some common misunderstandings about debt collection.
By Deseret News
April 17, 2018 7:45 p.m. MDT
Family
Michelle Singletary: Who gets jail time for tax fraud?
With less than a week left until the tax-filing deadline, here are some recent cases of people who have gotten jail time for tax fraud.
By Deseret News
April 10, 2018 7:30 p.m. MDT
Arianne Brown's toddler sons Audi and Axel stand proudly in front of their "fence."
Family
Arianne Brown: Oh, to be a toddler again
Being a mom is hard, especially with two very busy toddlers. On second thought, I’d rather be the toddler.
By Deseret News
April 4, 2018 9:05 a.m. MDT
Family
Michelle Singletary: Resist the urge to become a banker to grown children
Resist the urge to become a banker to grown children
By Deseret News
April 3, 2018 6:15 p.m. MDT
Family
Michelle Singletary: Black males are at the bottom of the economic ladder, that’s why I won’t stop being a helicopter parent to my black son
I’m the mother of a black male, and I’m worried about his financial future.
By Deseret News
March 27, 2018 7:15 p.m. MDT
Family
Arianne Brown: Living vicariously through your children isn’t such a bad thing
As I watch my children compete in their respective athletic events, I am living vicariously through them. And that’s not such a bad thing.
By Deseret News
March 21, 2018 8:30 a.m. MDT
Family
Michelle Singletary: IRS says it has refunds worth $1.1 billion just waiting to be claimed
By law, taxpayers have just three years to claim a refund. So, this April 17 is the last chance to get your money for the 2014 tax year. But like the lottery, where you have to play to win, you have to file to collect a refund.
By Deseret News
March 20, 2018 5:25 p.m. MDT
Family
Michelle Singletary: When a $4,000 dress is a symbol of frugality
Tiffany Haddish — who grew up in foster care and is now socializing with such big-time uber wealthy actors and actresses as Will and Jada Smith — is holding on to her frugal roots.
By Deseret News
March 13, 2018 7:30 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Family
When Hogle Zoo almost moved back to Liberty Park in 1936, plus more Utah animal tales
Hogle Zoo originated in Liberty Park and later moved to the mouth of Emigration Canyon. However, the zoo almost moved back to Liberty Park in 1936.
By Deseret News
March 10, 2018 7:05 a.m. MST
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School bus driver Pearlie Corker, gets a hug at the school as some teachers return for the first time since the shooting, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Corker arrived at the school as Nicklaus Cruz began to shoot st
Family
Arianne Brown: Thoughts on school shootings and the emotions behind them
As I sat in my room after an emotional day, I saw the news of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida. As I read several posts, I began to think about emotions and their possible link to these tragedies, and wondered what I could do about it.
By Deseret News
March 7, 2018 10 a.m. MST
Family
Michelle Singletary: Same old tax scam, but with a new troubling twist
Because many more people have become aware of the telephone tax-payment trick and learned to ignore the threats, the schemers had to evolve. And the latest twist on this swindle is just pure evil.
By Deseret News
Feb 27, 2018 8 p.m. MST
Family
Arianne Brown: A lesson learned on a Sunday afternoon run
As I neared the end of a wonderful afternoon run, I felt embarrassed and ashamed. I worried that my neighbors would judge me. Why? Because I was running on a Sunday.
By Deseret News
Feb 21, 2018 10:30 a.m. MST
Family
Michelle Singletary: Check your paycheck — you might be getting too much money
With a new tax law in the land, you might need to do some calculations to see if your withholdings are correct.
By Deseret News
Feb 20, 2018 8:05 p.m. MST
Family
Michelle Singletary: Four lessons from the stock market if you’re looking for love
There’s a lot that couples can learn from the turbulence we’re seeing in the stock market. Investors, like couples in love, can get lulled into such a blissful state that they forget that the honeymoon doesn’t last forever.
By Deseret News
Feb 16, 2018 12:37 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Cookbook review: ‘Simplify Supper’ shares recipes for easy family dinners
“Simply Supper: Simple Recipes and Tips for Making Family Dinner Happen” gives families simple options for what to have for dinner. Clear instructions make these recipes easy to follow for even the beginning chef.
By Associated Press
Feb 7, 2018 12:30 p.m. MST
Arianne Brown, second from left, sits with five of her nine siblings in this 1992 photo. Her younger brother Rand is sitting on their oldest sister Megan's lap
Family
Arianne Brown: Reclaiming my place in the family years after my sister’s suicide
After my older sister died, I felt it was my job to take over as the older sister, and I failed miserably. However, after spending time with my younger brother, I realized what I should have realized years ago.
By Deseret News
Feb 7, 2018 8:30 a.m. MST
Family
Michelle Singletary: Stop charging me to attend your celebrations
I don’t mean any harm, but I am not paying to attend your parties anymore. I want to commemorate your life moments — your birthday, engagement, bridal shower, baby shower, anniversary or retirement. But if you can’t afford to host, stop charging me.
By Deseret News
Feb 6, 2018 8:15 p.m. MST
Family
What to do when the boss says get a credit card
The boss says get a credit card. Dave Ramsey says hold on now.
By Dave Ramsey
Feb 6, 2018 6:30 p.m. MST
Family
Michelle Singletary: Want to save more money? Try these 3 financial fasts
If you are interested in saving money this year, Michelle Singletary proposes three types of financial fasts to help you on your journey to financial freedom -- a food fast, a clothing fast, or the 21-day financial fast.
By Deseret News
Jan 30, 2018 8:05 p.m. MST
web_5a67f15604484.jpg
Family
Arianne Brown: Dogs and people aren’t all that different
As I watched our new family dog play in the backyard with the neighbor dogs and my children and their friends, I realized that when it all comes down to it, we’re not all that different.
By Deseret News
Jan 25, 2018 11 a.m. MST
web_5a5eae6c5e4d0.jpg
Family
When facing a new year, swim upstream
Amy Choate-Nielsen sometimes feels conflicted about this time of year, but she drew inspiration from the beginning of 2018 from an unlikely source.
By Amy Choate-Nielsen
Jan 17, 2018 8 a.m. MST
Family
Michelle Singletary: Don’t spend more than you can afford for your child’s college
Michelle Singletary in her “Color of Money” column advises: Don’t spend more than you can afford for your child’s college.
By Deseret News
Jan 16, 2018 8 p.m. MST
This Monday, July 10, 2017, photo shows a house for sale, in North Andover, Mass.
Family
Guidelines for mortgage debt to income ratios; don’t invest in commodities
Do you have a guideline ratio for mortgage debt to income? Do you recommend having gold and silver as part of your investment portfolio?
By Dave Ramsey
Jan 10, 2018 2:15 p.m. MST
Arianne Brown stands with her son Ace after running the New Year's Revolution Run together.
Family
Arianne Brown: Allow your goals to shift for your children to meet theirs
On New Year’s morning, I had the goal of running a marathon, but it didn’t happen. Instead, I spent some cherished miles with my son.
By Deseret News
Jan 10, 2018 11:15 a.m. MST
Family
Are your children getting to bed early enough?
What science has to say about when your kids should hit the hay.
By Erin Stewart
Jan 10, 2018 9:31 a.m. MST
Entertainment
How to read 100 books this year
Studies show that books can increase empathy and open your mind to new ideas. Here’s how to tackle reading in the new year.
By Tiffany Gee Lewis
Jan 10, 2018 9:15 a.m. MST
Family
Michelle Singletary: Start the new year looking at your taxes
Start the new year looking at your taxes, not one deduction at a time, but from a comprehensive perspective.
By Deseret News
Jan 9, 2018 7:32 p.m. MST
Carmen Herbert and her family attend church.
Faith
Building my testimony through the words of the prophets, including President Monson
There’s a saying that goes, “a fish doesn’t know he is surrounded by water until he’s out of it.” I think that’s how my life has been in regards to the Spirit.
By Carmen Rasmusen Herbert
Jan 7, 2018 6:30 a.m. MST
Family
Michelle Singletary: Don’t be fooled by the word ‘sale’
Michelle Singletary “Color of Money” column: Don’t be fooled by the word “sale.”
By Deseret News
Jan 3, 2018 3:30 p.m. MST
Family
Business issues and family
Dave Ramsey offers financial advice.
By Dave Ramsey
Jan 3, 2018 3:05 p.m. MST
One of the most basic joys that we can learn from our kids is the joy of spontaneous delight, including jumping in a puddle.
Family
Helping children find joy in spontaneity
As the new year begins, maybe we parents and grandparents need to resolve to be more childlike — and to have more spontaneous joy with our children. One of the most basic joys that we can learn from our kids is the joy of spontaneous delight.
By Linda & Richard Eyre
Jan 3, 2018 1:45 p.m. MST
Family
Note to self: The new kitchen table can wait — let’s take a trip
There’s always a moment when it seems planning a trip might not be as prudent as purchasing an item, but investing in memories can bring priceless rewards.
By Amy Choate-Nielsen
Jan 3, 2018 12:45 p.m. MST
