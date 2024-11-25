A group of Christmas trees are displayed during the 50th annual Festival of Trees exhibition at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Christmas will be here before you know it, and in this ultra-busy season, there’s never enough time to decide on gifts or even gather your breath. Time always speeds up as the holidays come closer.

Santa Claus told Deseret News he’s tired just thinking about it — but, oh, how he loves this time of year!

No worries for you or the Jolly Old Elf. We’ve been gathering ideas to help you make everyone’s wishes come true! Whether you’re shopping for gamers, little guys or hard-working and exhausted parents, we’ve got some suggestions. We’ve been combing the shelves online and in person to put together some suggestions for holiday gifting that will make your task easier and the recipients happier.

We’ve looked at ages, price ranges and other factors to curate a list that’s bound to delight someone on your list. The prices listed were true when we found them. We are crossing our fingers that you’ll be able to snag a deal with upcoming sales. Happy holidays!

Nex Playground

Nex Playground Interactive Game System $199, all ages, with motion tracking, full of family fun and physical play. Includes five games, more available with subscription, priced separately.

Smartivity

Smartivity DIY Pinball Machine, $34.39 for ages 8-14. Toy of the Year finalist in 2022. It’s a wooden engineering game that promises to last 1,000 hours, with free replacement parts if needed. Build, then have a ball.

Peekaboo Pillow

Peekaboo Pillow newborn lounger. $149. The four-in-one design makes it perfect for playing, tummy time, elevated feeding and reflux relief. Washable, removable covers sold separately.

Deseret Book

Spirit of Christmas gift set: book $18.99, lantern $49.99. A Deseret Book favorite. Bring home the season’s meaning while honoring its traditions.

Hess

Hess 2024 Holiday Truck. $45.99. This one is extra special, marking Hess’ 60th anniversary with three vehicles: a firetruck, motorcycle and car. So many cute features, including lights, sound and pull-back motor, not to mention free shipping and batteries.

PoppinColorz Hydra, $34.99, Ages 6+. This South Beach Bubbles blaster shoots colored bubbles or water and is in the running for 2025 Toy of the Year. The bubbles, by the way, wash off easily.

LM Collins

Kizik shoes, prices vary. These are the “no tying, no pulling, no hands” shoes of your dreams. Slide them on and go. Many styles and colors.

Gorjana

Gorjana Newport Birthstone Bracelet, $208. This solid 14k gold, delicate bracelet features six of a loved one’s birthstones. January garnet is pictured.

1984 revisits BYU Football’s 1984 National Championship win with a commemorative magazine. $14.99. Order at deseret.com/1984.

Glo Pals

Glo Pals Pick-Up Pals, $17. Toddler sensory tools play pack supports sensory development and motor skills. $17. For 18 months and older. Play with your surroundings. You can add the light-up cubes and fun fillers, sold separately or add them to the Sensory Jar.

Fun in Motion Toys

HyperTiles by Fun in Motion Toys, $24.99. Kids — and adults — build super-cool things based on a mathematical shape called a hyperbolic paraboloid. STEM creativity in action.

USU

Give a gardening class. $25 a course. Utah State University Extension offers classes on different aspects of gardening, from managing pests to growing a healthy lawn, creating perfect soil and growing fruits and nuts. Your schedule, your interest.

PopTaters, $14.99-$17.99. Ages 8+. Super Impulse expands its line of PopTaters, including classics like Spock, with amusing spuds that have 4-inch bodies before the add-on accessories. Like classic Potato Head, they have removable outfits and interchangeable parts.

GuruNanda

GuruNanda’s Advanced Dental Water Flosser 2.0 with UV Light, $29.99. Has three flossing modes: soft, normal, and strong, with an added UV mode for sanitizing. Compact for oral care on-the-go and it’s safe for kids and adults.

Ooly

Ooly’s Shrink-its! DIY Shrink Art Bracelet Kit - BFF. $12.99. Color them, bake them and string it for a bracelet.

Alex Tostado Photography, Inc

ArmorSiren portable alarm security system, $199. Provides security and theft protection you need at the beach, while traveling or playing sports. Compact, but armed with a loud siren when device movement is detected.

Millie + Roo

Millie+Roo Pajamas, various prices starting at $22. Deck the family out in style with playful designs.

Large as Life

Large as Life King Penguin trivia puzzle (or koala or red panda), $29.99. Fifty pieces, each with a trivia question. Astra Star Play Award 2024 finalist.

MannKitchen

MannKitchen Pepper Cannon, $199. This professional grade, heavy duty, high-output pepper mill has more than twice the grind range of most pepper mills and is 10 times faster.

FanRoll Dungeons & Dragons Then and Now Set, $49.99. Marks the 50th anniversary of the classic game with both a retro and modern inspired set of dice. Replica dice and new hand-polished sharp edge set made with cutting-edge technology.

World Tech Toys

World Tech Toys Big Head motion-sending character helicopters. $9.97 each. They hover just out of reach, recharge with USB.

Evercare

Grab & Go Reusable Washable Gel Lint Roller Ball $6.88. Fits in your purse, glovebox or desk drawer so you always look pristine. Rinse with soap and water and it’s back in business! Great for parents with pets.

Woven Woven

Weighted blanket by Woven Woven, starting at $99. No beads, which can be tricky with little kids, these help children reduce stress and promote sleep.

Masters of Crime: Vendetta, $24.95. Cooperative mystery game where you’re a “morally grey” Mafia member trying to solve a crime. Examine evidence (including online) and figure out who’s letting the family down. Ages 16+. Up to four hours play.

Linxura Smart Controller, $99.99. More than 50 smart home devices can be configured, including those controlled by Alexa, Google Home and through IFTTT. Award-winning controller simplifies your life.

LM Collins

Bianco Latte Eau de Parfum by Giardini di Toscana, $150. Hints of caramel, vanilla and honey with musk make this luxury aroma unforgettable.

Scentco Air Dough Bucket, $27.95. Lightweight, unscented, non-toxic modeling compound means kids — and probably adults — are only limited by their imagination. Ages 3+.

1810 208603 Q1 Bedding October 2018 Photo Shoot | Sleep Number

Sleep Number travel pillow, $49.99. Unique blend of memory foam and premium down alternative fibers. Removable, machine washable cover. No sore necks here.

KidDoughs

Garbage Play Dough Kit, $23. Everything a child (ages 3+) needs to play for hours, including a garbage truck and surprises you can dig for in the dump. Soft pliable dough that’s great for building. Plus, it smells like root beer.

Cotapaxi

Cotopaxi Allpa 35 backpack, $225. Opens like a suitcase, with mesh sections to organize items. Lightweight, durable and easy to carry, this bag practically organizes itself.

Thames and Kosmos

Gecko Run: Marble Run Starter Set, $34.95. Ages 8+. Uses next-level classic marble runs and lets you build it mostly the way you want it. Great fun!

V Coterie

Chill Pill Pave stud earrings, $68. Unique and charming design, with birthday gemstones. May is pictured.

Trot

Trot elevated dog bowl set, $152. With puzzle slow feeder, water bowl, mat, stand and no-leak lids, this is a great way to feed pets, and it looks nice, too!

LSTTT Holdings

Pudgy Penguins, $12.89. Started as NFTs, these have morphed into physical huggables! Pick a favorite stuffed penguin, scan the code and get traits (some rare), have a unique Pudgy registered to your name in Penguin World, trade traits and play mini games. So many critters.

TickTalk

TickTalk5, $149. “Safe kids” cellular smartwatch for children 3-12. No internet connection, games or social media. Secure voice and video calls, chat, talk-to-text, location tracking, 911 calls, activity trackers, streaming music, more on secure 4G nationwide network.

MyChelle Dermaceuticals

MyChelle Instantly Illuminating Peptide Serum, $44.99. With vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. One of a line of products that are gaining loyal users.

©MJ Kroeger

Acacia Wood serving spoons, $37.50 for the set. Understated, elegant and durable wood spoons, perfect for small servings of spreads, olives and nuts. You can also buy jams there. Strawberry rhubarb, anyone?

OhSnap!

Snap Grip, $39.99. Fits any smartphone and is a grip, a stand and more. MagSafe® compatible with wireless charge-through. Thin and magnetic so you can mount it anywhere. So many colors and super versatile.

Dime Beauty

Dime Travel Bag, $58. Will hold all your makeup, shaving gear or other accessories in tidy, capacious compartments. Lots of room in this little bag.

Footsac

Lovesac Footsac, $140. 50-by-70-inch blanket has a built-in foot pocket. Heavy, soft and uses synthetic fake fur. Machine wash, hang dry.

Powerup Toys

Paper Dragon Airplane, $69.99, 8+. By Powerup Toys, specially created LED lights mean you can fly at night and landing gear makes takeoff and landing smoother. Build it and fly it, controlling it with your phone.

Enso RIngs

Enso Rings, prices vary. Of high-quality silicone, buy them separately or in a set. Love Star Wars? Lord of the Rings? Disney? DC? There’s a ring for that. This one is the Fellowship from Lord of the Rings.

cossa@dont move

Wise Block Race Car, $24.99. Build your own 414-piece remote control car. Ages 8+. Plastic is BPA free and non-toxic. Lots of styles.

Formulary 55

Botanical Bath & Body Gift Set - Sea Salt & Lavender, $42. Formulary 55 set includes shea butter bath bar, shea butter hand and body creme and sparkling bath tablet. Other fragrances available.

Skullcandy

Skullcandy PUSH ANC Active wireless earbuds, $99.99. With noise canceling. Designed for active folks, it’s sweatproof and waterproof, 58 hours total battery and rapid charge. Goes over the ears.

TheCAEP.com

The CAEP, prices vary. Hands-free stylish accessory that keeps your phone safe with interchangeable straps, handmade wristlets, chains and wallet attachments. No fear you’ll drop or lose your phone with this decorative accessory.

Microids

The Smurfs Dreams, different prices based on gaming platform. Family-friendly with great art and lots of action.

Quartet

Quartet Glass Dry-Erase Easel, $37. 9-by-11 inches helps you organize your workspace. Or try the dry-erase desktop computer pad, $26.99.

Canal Toys

Paw Patrol My First Instant Camera, $65.67. Photo, selfie and video camera by Canal Toys. Ink-free printing. Amazon exclusive with lots of add-ons.

Momcozy

Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine, $49.99. Rouses you with mellow, yellow light and soothing melodies for gentle wake-up call.

Foxgloves Inc

Foxgloves, prices vary. A gardener’s dream, these are durable, lightweight and flexible so you can do all those tasks as if your hands were bare. But no dirt under your fingernails.

Dreamighty

Dreamighty wearable throw blankets, $39.99. These blankets have pocket sleeves so you can wear it, or you can use it as a throw.

Amazon.com

World’s Smallest Toys by Super Impulse USA. $5.99-$7.99. Ages 6+, features an iconic line that keeps growing with classic toys and games generations have loved. Etch-a-Sketch, a Polaroid camera ... you won’t believe the delightful selection.

Casabella

Casabella Power Spin Scrubber, $49.99. Cordless and rechargeable, this spin brush for cleaning has four attachments: two flat brushes, an angled brush and a dome brush. Extendable to nearly 4 feet.

ShiKai Magnesium Chloride Flakes with Arnica, $24.99. Soak away soreness and get a good night’s sleep with this refreshing bath additive. Make your muscles happy!

Komarc

Komarc’s StickiKubes, $19.99. Customized polymer without adhesive sticks to anything but cloth. Kids can make custom 2D and 3D designs with 125 cubes. Imagination and motor skills both benefit.

Franz Skincare

Franz Easy Blemish Care, around $10. Three phases: Early Blemish Naked Spot Patch, Blemish Care Naked Spot Patch and Blemish Recovery Naked Spot. Dozens of spots in each pack, which are priced separately. Great stocking stuffer for teens.

Raymond Smith BFF Photograph

Klee Twinkle Forest Holiday Deluxe Makeup Kit, $34.99, ages 6+. Natural minerals, beeswax, shea butter and mango seed butter. Non-toxic and hours of fun.

Swingline

Swingline Acrylic Compact Stapler, $22.99. Sturdy and small, it staples 20 sheets at a time, making it a perfect gift for use in the home office or the office office.

Fikabröd

Fikabröd monthly baking box subscription, $44.95. Each month a unique theme and surprising ingredients and tools that are imported, gourmet or from a small-business.

GoodCooks

GoodCook PRO Soak & Strainer Colander, $9.97. Features 2-in-1 design so you can soak your food with water, then attach the strainer to quickly drain it. The 3-quart bowl can be used without the strainer as well. Compact storage.

Classic Earth HUGG-A-PLANET pillow globe, $44.95. Great way to learn geography while you’re relaxing. And it has a colorful vibe. You can also get other planets. Mars, anyone?