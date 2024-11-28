Advent calendar styles change every year, but there's one for any interest, from socks to character figures, candy to cat treats. Or you can build your own.

Advent 2024 begins Dec. 1 with weekly traditional themes of love, peace, hope and joy.

As Grand Canyon University explains, the word Advent itself means “arrival.”

Christians celebrate Advent as a time to prepare for the arrival of Jesus Christ and it’s celebrated in the four weeks leading up to Christmas, when his birth is celebrated. And though different faiths have their own traditions, the theme itself and cause for celebration is largely the same.

Advent is believed to date back to the fifth or sixth century as Christians prepared to baptize new converts to their faith during the January Feast of the Epiphany. A century or so later, it shifted to anticipation of Christ’s second coming, this time as a judge of mankind.

Multiple historical sources say Advent shifted to celebrating the birth of the Christ child in the Middle Ages — an association that holds true for many faithful Christians today.

Modern adults are far from the first to create calendars to count down to Christmas. WhyChristmas.com reported that German Protestant Christians in the 1800s did their countdown with chalk on a door, making 24 lines, then erasing them one by one until Christmas arrived.

Advent within the Christian faith retains its deep religious meaning, but annual Advent calendars are now popular within communities of faith and outside them, as well. The calendars take any form you can imagine, from nativities to a toy dinosaur-a-day treat. They’re designed for kids and adults alike, from crafty offerings to jewelry and gemstones, perfume and hot sauce. Some say the shift to the secular began as a small token to get kids to stop nagging for gifts as they wait impatiently for the big day. But most agree the toys and treats, tailored for virtually every taste and price range, are fanciful and fun.

Here are a few that we found intriguing. Let your imagination run wild. There’s something for everyone — and you can even get treats for your hamster or dog.

Amazon.com

Meri Meri Nativity Paper Craft Advent calendar, $32. Fold your own, following instructions. Ages 3+. $32.

Kids Craft

Countdown to Christmas DIY ornament calendar features new designs and craft kits. There are 25 fun, mess-free felt ornament crafts, each with self-adhesive felt stickers and simple picture directions. Ages 4+. $44.99.

Amazon.com

Brain teaser Advent calendar features 16 metal wire puzzles, four magic ball puzzles and four Christmas keychains. Twenty-four days of joy and mental stimulation. $15.99.

Thames and Kosmos

The Missing Hollywood Star Exit Game calendar. You’re excited to visit a Hollywood film studio, but it’s deserted and the star is missing. Solve a riddle a day to figure what happened. $49.95.

Amazon.com

Dad Jokes Advent calendar. Twenty-four days of dad jokes? Who could resist some family-friendly humor? $8.99

Amazon.com

Cat Mosaic Stained Glass Puzzle Advent calendar. These 24 cats, completed daily, equal quite the collection and a 1,000-piece puzzle. $11.99.

Amazon.com

Christmas Tree Advent calendar. Build and decorate this 14-inch wooden tabletop Christmas tree. $22.99.

World Market

Beary Merry gummy candy Advent calendar, $9.99.

Chilli Lovers hot sauce calendar, $45.99. Vegan calendar promises 24 days of heat.