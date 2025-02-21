A mother gives her son bracelets to play with at Catholic Charities in McAllen, Texas, on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Staying inside, all cozy, while it’s cold outside sounds pretty nice to most people. But for those with kids, the stress of keeping them entertained tends to settle in quickly.

Have no fear, here are 15 fun activities that you can do with your kids while the weather is still looking a bit frightening.

Getting creative

Here are five different activities to get those creative juices flowing for your little ones.

Design a menu

Pull out the paper, crayons, colored pencils and more and have your kids design menus for dinner.

Not only can this show off their drawing skills but it can also help when everyone asks, “What’s for dinner?”

Washy tape race track

Turn your floor into a personalized race track with the help of washy tape and creativity.

According to HGTV, your kids can add their own stops and locations using various things around the house from a mop for a car wash to empty paper towel rolls for tunnels.

Friendship bracelets

You might have to adjust what kind of friendship bracelets you make depending on the age of your kids, but from pasta noodles to charms, this is always a good time.

Indoor campout

Whether you have an actual tent to set up or you make one, there is something about bringing the outdoors inside that makes being stuck inside a little bit more fun.

You can make this a reading spot for the day or add a pretend fire pit and sleeping bags to make it feel a little bit more like a camping trip.

Fishing

While you got your tent set up, why not add in a little bit of fishing to your indoor camping trip?

HGTV shows you how you can create fish and a fishing pole with some empty toilet paper rolls, paint, a magnet, a paperclip and some string.

Fun learning

For some fun educational activities, check out these next five ideas.

Baking and cooking together

Help your kids learn a new skill by having them bake or cook with you. This can be fun for many ages, as you can choose from easy and simple recipes to more complicated ones if they’re up for it.

This can help them learn how to read recipes and even how to make their favorite treat.

Epsom salt crystals

What is more fun than doing a science experiment at home? Science Fun gives you step-by-step instructions on how you and your family can create Epsom salt crystals at home in just six simple steps.

Snow slime

Is it snowing where you are?

Whether you have snow or not, snow slime is a great way to bring the winter wonderland inside for your kids.

Snow slime is easy to make, easy to clean up and “is certain to capture the attention of kids of all shapes and sizes,” according to HGTV.

Storybook theater

Pull out the dress-ups and props and give your kids a chance at acting out their favorite stories.

This easy but fun activity doesn’t need any sort of set up if you don’t want to. But if you‘re feeling a little bit more adventurous, you can create a stage in your living room and paint backdrops.

Color scavenger hunt

An easy activity to help little ones learn their colors is a color scavenger hunt.

HGTV provides a printable sheet that you can attach to bags for each of your kids. Have them go through the house looking for items that match the colors on their sheet.

But be sure to tell them how big or small the items must be.

It’s time to move

Get your kids up off the couch with these five activities.

Indoor tennis

It’s not what you think.

Instead of having actual tennis rackets and a tennis ball bouncing around the house, make things a little safer with homemade rackets and a balloon.

Artistro makes tennis an indoor activity with plastic plates and popsicle sticks to make rackets and a balloon for a ball.

Build a fort

It’s time to pull out the blankets, grab some chairs and some pillows to build a fort.

Whether it’s in the living room or in your kid’s room, a fort is the perfect spot to read, eat dinner and play games.

Marshmallow launchers

Don’t have Nerf guns? No problem.

According to HGTV, marshmallows and a short pool noodle at the end of a balloon taped to one end makes the perfect replacement.

Musical volleyball

Artistro has another fun game for kids and all you need is some space, balloons and a speaker.

After choosing a dividing line and inflating six to 10 balloons, players are tasked with throwing the balloons on their side over to the other side while music plays.

When the music stops, the team with the least amount of balloons on their side wins.

Hold the ball

This activity from Artistro is exactly what it’s called, except your kids can’t use their hands.

Children are tasked with carrying a ball from one end of a room, or hallway, to the other without using their hands — see who can do it the fastest. If you want to make it a little bit harder, add different obstacles to their path.