The philosophy of Plato was a major influence in the development of Christian theology. In at least one aspect, though, it seems in irreconcilable conflict with the Hebraic scriptures upon which Christianity is based.
The millions of young souls who stand in line for Star Wars whenever a new episode arrives shows that kids today aren’t lost at all. They are a generation holding to hope.
When the Reformers jettisoned much of Roman Catholic tradition, it was by no means certain that Christmas would survive. A debate about the legitimacy of the holiday broke that continues in some circles even today.
Jensenville, like Brigadoon, can’t be found on a map. That’s just the name locals give the place. It’s bottom lands mostly — bird lands — a mile or two below Brigham City.
Here are several upcoming religious or faith-based events, including the Shroud of Turin Conference on Saturday, the Diwali Festival of Lights on Saturday and A Puerto Rican Festival of the Kings, to benefit Hurricane Maria victims, on Dec. 15.
For the record, Reza Aslan is a believer, though of a rarefied breed. Raised in Iran as a Muslim, he converted to Christianity, then re-converted to Islam. But the second time, he took some Christianity with him.
In its catastrophic way, the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 was also (and significantly) revolutionary with respect to religion, and its effects are still being felt a century later.
How in the world can America’s splintered pieces ever be united again? I fear we are a Humpty Dumpty country now. And horses and men will never be able to glue us together. It will take an act of God. See you at church, folks.
In a year that commemorates the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, it’s appropriate to think for a few moments, too, of the greatest musician in the German Protestant tradition.
Rumi was a Sufi, what we’ve come to call a Whirling Dervish. Like King David, he danced his prayers. And, like David, he wrote poems that will be part of humanity as long as humanity endures.
The founding of the Church of England took a quite different path than the other major Reformation groups.
Jean-Pierre Isbouts, a California college professor, has been sifting history searching for prayers. They’re everywhere — from the soaring lyrics of King David to the chants of the Navajos. Isbouts settled on “10 Prayers that Changed the World.”
Ulrich Zwingli relatively little known outside of his native country, but he was one of the major factors in the rise of Protestantism.
The Reformation and the emergence of Anabaptists, Amish, Mennonites and other Protestant denominations
At the beginning of the Reformation, there were basically two streams of Protestantism. It didn’t take long, however, for the movement to split into many often antagonistic sects.
Saudi Arabia’s surprise decision to grant women the right to drive in the conservative kingdom marks a significant expansion in women’s rights, but activists said Wednesday it is also only the first step in a long list of demands for equality.
Utahn Laura Warburton used Katie Byron’s four questions of The Work to help find peace with lingering “what if” questions after Warburton’s daughter’s suicide.
There’s a lot of light in Las Vegas. But Santos Sosa has made it his mission to bring a better quality of light to town with his Christian bookstore. He’s been at it now for 17 years.
He left behind one of the great literary monuments of Reformation theology, as well as a controversial attempt to build a godly state in the city of Geneva.
Most people have heard of the Protestant Reformation, but the Catholic Counter-Reformation is much less well known. However, it had an enormous impact upon the history and culture of Europe and of the world beyond.
We’ve learned what not to fear. We no longer fear natural wonders in the sky. The problem is, we don’t know what is worth fearing. We struggle to distinguish what’s deadly from what’s benign.
One of the great achievements of German literature is the Luther Bible, which arose out of political drama and transformed the history of Europe and the world.
So, like a knight heading off on another crusade, here I am again mounting a trip to Forest Lawn to see a window that’s as wonderful as fireworks on the water.
It’s been said that the little things are the big things. This applies to many aspects of life, but especially to the small courtesies, the little acts of kindness that end up making a big difference.
Corruption in the Catholic church was among the principal grievances of the Protestant Reformers. They were indignant at what they termed “simony.” But so were many Catholics, both before and after the Reformation.
A few weeks ago on this page I wrote about goats. Last time, it was donkeys. And today, in the third and final prong of the pitchfork, I take on chickens.
Travelers along Oahu’s north shore can easily miss a beautiful Buddhist temple hidden beside a busy main road. But they shouldn’t miss it.
Filmmaker Robert Bresson gives the suffering of innocent victims an ennobling quality. There is a spark of the divine in them. They deserve our love.
Religious liberty in the full sense of that term is a relatively modern idea. And specifically religious liberty may already be past its prime.
The president of the United States has offered to help a terminally-ill British baby. The pope has asked for the rights of the parents to be respected on his care. More than 1.3 million pounds ($1.68 million) has been raised to help him travel to America for treatment.
The Supreme Court enters its final week of work before a long summer hiatus with action expected on the Trump administration’s travel ban and a decision due in a separation of church and state case that arises from a Missouri church playground.
The specific issue that provoked Martin Luther’s challenge to Roman Catholicism involved an interesting complex of doctrines and the practices that followed them.
The rash of deadly terror attacks that has rattled Britain in recent months took an ominous new turn on Monday as Muslim worshippers became targets during the holy month of Ramadan, mowed down by an attacker who plowed a van into a crowd leaving prayers at two mosques in north London.
Attorneys for a leader of a mosque in Salt Lake City sued five directors of federal agencies Friday in an attempt to allow the imam to return home to Utah.
A Utah Muslim congregation is without its leader during the faith’s holiest month.
The society out of which the Reformation arose was very like ours in some ways, and quite different from others. Its relationship to the Bible was changing rapidly.
After a lifetime of serving others as a priest, an educator, a school bus driver and a homeless shelter worker, Dennis Kelsch, longtime homeless services director for Catholic Community Services of Utah, is retiring.
What can be done to stop the persecution of people of faith? It starts with understanding what the problem is. And the problem is getting worse.
How does artist Greg Olsen do it? He goes where few Mormon artists have gone before. He’s everywhere.
A man who police say fatally stabbed two people who tried to stop him from yelling anti-Islamic slurs on a Portland light-rail train spent time in prison for robbery and kidnapping charges years ago, according to court records and a defense attorney.
Memorial Day is so much more than a day off work, more than parades and parties, more than a marker for the beginning of summer. It is a day to look back, look inward and look ahead.
Thanks to recent archaeological research, we are learning more about the village of Nazareth in the time of Jesus. It’s even possible, though not proven, that his boyhood home has been found. Has the synagogue in which he preached been located?
Masked gunmen riding in three SUVs opened fire Friday on a packed bus taking Coptic Christians on a visit to a monastery south of Egypt’s capital, killing at least 28 people, including two little children, authorities said.
President Donald Trump and Pope Francis, two leaders with contrasting styles and differing worldviews, met at the Vatican on Wednesday, setting aside their previous clashes to broadcast a tone of peace for an audience around the globe.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned Wednesday that he’ll be harsh in enforcing martial law in his country’s south as he abruptly left Moscow to deal with a crisis at home sparked by a Muslim extremist siege on a city, where militants burned buildings overnight and are feared to have taken hostages.
Scum of the Earth (“Scum” for short) sidesteps the “in crowd” to search for the “out crowd.” The church caters to outcasts, the homeless, Goths, gangsters — anyone who feels shunned.
They’ve sprung up throughout the city, those tri-colored yard signs that read: “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor,” in English, Spanish and Arabic.
Some atheists fondly dream of a world without religion, in which “peace will guide the planets and love will steer the stars.” It’s not at all clear, though, that such a world wouldn’t be an unbearable nightmare.