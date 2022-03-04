Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Faith
Teaching of Plato versus Genesis
The philosophy of Plato was a major influence in the development of Christian theology. In at least one aspect, though, it seems in irreconcilable conflict with the Hebraic scriptures upon which Christianity is based.
By William Hamblin and Daniel Peterson
Jan 5, 2018 12:45 p.m. MST
Faith
Congregating at the ‘First Church of Star Wars’
The millions of young souls who stand in line for Star Wars whenever a new episode arrives shows that kids today aren’t lost at all. They are a generation holding to hope.
By Jerry Earl Johnston
Dec 29, 2017 9:18 a.m. MST
Faith
Christmas after the Protestant Reformation
When the Reformers jettisoned much of Roman Catholic tradition, it was by no means certain that Christmas would survive. A debate about the legitimacy of the holiday broke that continues in some circles even today.
By William Hamblin and Daniel Peterson
Dec 22, 2017 9:10 a.m. MST
Faith
Finding Bethlehem-like comfort and joy at twilight in Jensenville
Jensenville, like Brigadoon, can’t be found on a map. That’s just the name locals give the place. It’s bottom lands mostly — bird lands — a mile or two below Brigham City.
By Jerry Earl Johnston
Dec 15, 2017 10:30 a.m. MST
Holy Shroud Exhibition, the Holy Shroud and the Jesus Christ image exposed on April 10, 2010 in Turin, Italy.
Faith
Faith events: Shroud of Turin conference and Diwali Festival of Lights on Saturday
Here are several upcoming religious or faith-based events, including the Shroud of Turin Conference on Saturday, the Diwali Festival of Lights on Saturday and A Puerto Rican Festival of the Kings, to benefit Hurricane Maria victims, on Dec. 15.
By Christine Rappleye
Dec 8, 2017 3:30 p.m. MST
Faith
Is Trumpism the latest religious sect?
For the record, Reza Aslan is a believer, though of a rarefied breed. Raised in Iran as a Muslim, he converted to Christianity, then re-converted to Islam. But the second time, he took some Christianity with him.
By Jerry Earl Johnston
Dec 1, 2017 11:15 a.m. MST
Faith
Impact of the Russian religious revolution
In its catastrophic way, the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 was also (and significantly) revolutionary with respect to religion, and its effects are still being felt a century later.
By William Hamblin and Daniel Peterson
Nov 24, 2017 12:15 p.m. MST
The new Humpty Dumpty balloon, followed by a redesigned Olive Oyl holding Swee' Pea, floats down Broadway in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City, Thursday, Nov. 27, 1986.
Faith
The country where Humpty Dumpty took a header
How in the world can America’s splintered pieces ever be united again? I fear we are a Humpty Dumpty country now. And horses and men will never be able to glue us together. It will take an act of God. See you at church, folks.
By Jerry Earl Johnston
Nov 17, 2017 1:55 p.m. MST
Johann Sebastian Bach
Faith
Johann Sebastian Bach as a Protestant composer and ‘The Fifth Evangelist’
In a year that commemorates the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, it’s appropriate to think for a few moments, too, of the greatest musician in the German Protestant tradition.
By William Hamblin and Daniel Peterson
Nov 10, 2017 2 p.m. MST
Faith
The Light Divine in the life of Rumi
Rumi was a Sufi, what we’ve come to call a Whirling Dervish. Like King David, he danced his prayers. And, like David, he wrote poems that will be part of humanity as long as humanity endures.
By Jerry Earl Johnston
Nov 3, 2017 12:45 p.m. MDT
A statue of King Henry VIII statue at King's College in Cambridge, England.
Faith
The Anglican Church, England’s unique Reformation
The founding of the Church of England took a quite different path than the other major Reformation groups.
By William Hamblin and Daniel Peterson
Oct 27, 2017 2:25 p.m. MDT
web_59ea6aa173337.jpg
Faith
10 prayers that changed the course of history
Jean-Pierre Isbouts, a California college professor, has been sifting history searching for prayers. They’re everywhere — from the soaring lyrics of King David to the chants of the Navajos. Isbouts settled on “10 Prayers that Changed the World.”
By Jerry Earl Johnston
Oct 21, 2017 7:25 a.m. MDT
Faith
The third man of the Reformation
Ulrich Zwingli relatively little known outside of his native country, but he was one of the major factors in the rise of Protestantism.
By William Hamblin and Daniel Peterson
Oct 13, 2017 1:15 p.m. MDT
Faith
The Reformation and the emergence of Anabaptists, Amish, Mennonites and other Protestant denominations
At the beginning of the Reformation, there were basically two streams of Protestantism. It didn’t take long, however, for the movement to split into many often antagonistic sects.
By William Hamblin and Daniel Peterson
Sept 29, 2017 1:45 p.m. MDT
FILE - In this Saturday, March 29, 2014 file photo, Aziza Yousef drives a car on a highway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of a campaign to defy Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving. Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in th
U.S. & World
Saudi women will be allowed to drive in the kingdom in 2018
Saudi Arabia’s surprise decision to grant women the right to drive in the conservative kingdom marks a significant expansion in women’s rights, but activists said Wednesday it is also only the first step in a long list of demands for equality.
By Associated Press
Sept 27, 2017 8:50 a.m. MDT
Faith
Author Katie Byron’s The Work shares 4 questions to help people navigate path to peace
Utahn Laura Warburton used Katie Byron’s four questions of The Work to help find peace with lingering “what if” questions after Warburton’s daughter’s suicide.
By Deseret News
Sept 22, 2017 8 p.m. MDT
The Las Vegas skyline at night.
Faith
A higher quality of light in Las Vegas
There’s a lot of light in Las Vegas. But Santos Sosa has made it his mission to bring a better quality of light to town with his Christian bookstore. He’s been at it now for 17 years.
By Jerry Earl Johnston
Sept 22, 2017 2:25 p.m. MDT
Faith
The Protestant Reformation’s other great writer
He left behind one of the great literary monuments of Reformation theology, as well as a controversial attempt to build a godly state in the city of Geneva.
By William Hamblin and Daniel Peterson
Sept 15, 2017 12:30 p.m. MDT
Faith
Reformation and counter-reformation
Most people have heard of the Protestant Reformation, but the Catholic Counter-Reformation is much less well known. However, it had an enormous impact upon the history and culture of Europe and of the world beyond.
By William Hamblin and Daniel Peterson
Sept 1, 2017 2:35 p.m. MDT
Faith
Internal eclipses are tougher to see
We’ve learned what not to fear. We no longer fear natural wonders in the sky. The problem is, we don’t know what is worth fearing. We struggle to distinguish what’s deadly from what’s benign.
By Jerry Earl Johnston
Aug 25, 2017 1:35 p.m. MDT
web_59977e9de5618.jpg
Faith
Martin Luther’s history-changing translation of the Bible
One of the great achievements of German literature is the Luther Bible, which arose out of political drama and transformed the history of Europe and the world.
By William Hamblin and Daniel Peterson
Aug 18, 2017 7 p.m. MDT
Faith
Forest Lawn and seeing the stained glass window of ‘The Last Supper’
So, like a knight heading off on another crusade, here I am again mounting a trip to Forest Lawn to see a window that’s as wonderful as fireworks on the water.
By Jerry Earl Johnston
Aug 11, 2017 2:10 p.m. MDT
Faith
Music and the Spoken Word: Small gestures of kindness
It’s been said that the little things are the big things. This applies to many aspects of life, but especially to the small courtesies, the little acts of kindness that end up making a big difference.
By Deseret News
Aug 5, 2017 1:10 p.m. MDT
