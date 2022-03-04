Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Culture
Meet the man bringing bunkers to the masses
Drew Miller, a Harvard grad and retired Air Force colonel, is on a mission to protect the middle class from catastrophe.
By Benoit Morenne
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Faith
From Brazil to BYU to billionaire: Carlos Martins’ improbable odyssey
In an era of pandemics and displacement, one of Brazil’s richest men is helping refugees find a home.
By Hal Boyd
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
More voters care about gas prices than climate change. But is there a balance?
Most young adults believe we can grow the economy while protecting the environment. Politicians should take note.
By Benji Backer
March 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Utah
‘We’ve watched them fight. It has stirred our souls’: What standing with Ukraine looks like in Utah
Utah leaders — along with about 2,000 Utahns — gathered on the steps of the Capitol to show solidarity with Ukraine and condemn the actions of Vladimir Putin as Russia’s military continues to ravage Ukraine.
By Katie McKellar and Kyle Dunphey
Feb 28, 2022 9:26 p.m. MST
Politics
More powerful than the Kennedys or Bushes? Meet the West’s most prominent political dynasty
If Sen. Mike Lee doesn’t win a third term it could end a remarkable streak of either a Lee or Udall in Congress every decade since the 1950s.
By Matthew Brown
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Health
Can’t find a therapist? It’s getting more difficult, but there are options
This clinic knew therapists needed support, so they created the Noble app.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 24, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Environment
Is a climate exodus coming?
As the natural world around us changes, so will the places we call home.
By Benoit Morenne
Feb 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Why Charles Koch abandoned partisanship for partnerships
One of America’s most influential conservatives explores the mistake of betting on one party — and what we can learn from it.
By Charles Koch and Brian Hooks
Feb 22, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Health
The reason some Americans ration or skip prescription medications
Should prescription drug reform focus on drug prices or patient copays?
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 21, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Culture
A former BYU star talks Super Bowl ring, going broke and bouncing back
Setema Gali, the former BYU and New England Patriots defensive end, has a knack for knocking folks down. But after facing financial ruin, he’s learned what it takes to stand back up.
By Jason F. Wright
Feb 17, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Health
The mental health crisis that’s tormenting American teens
The pandemic’s mental health impact on teens is raising alarm, but there are answers.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 16, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Faith
What Latter-day Saints prioritize in spouses — and 3 other faith-related romance trends
New research on American family life confirms that interfaith relationships are becoming more common.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 15, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Inside the NRA’s high-caliber influence
Yes, the NRA has an outsized influence on American politics. Just not for the reasons you think it does.
By Matthew J. Lacombe
Feb 14, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Business
Need a last-minute Valentine? Good luck
Though supply chain issues have increased the price of roses, 37% of gift-givers plan to buy flowers.
By Zakary Sonntag
Feb 11, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Family
Are you a middle child? Baby of the family? Here’s how it might affect your life
A new study looks at childhood dynamics, family structure and the lasting impacts both have on American life.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 10, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Q&A
A high-profile pastor’s prescription for the country: More conversations, fewer confrontations
The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is a leading voice on religious freedom and immigration reform.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 9, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The West
What ski towns tell us about the haves and have-nots
Ski town economics are a harbinger for America’s struggling middle class.
By Heather Hansman
Feb 7, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Olympics
It’s been 20 years since Utah hosted the Olympics. Here’s why the state wants to do it again
Utah leaders like Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney talk about what the Olympics brought to the state and what can be gained by hosting again.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 7, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Race in America
Is racism a sin? Yes, but Derwin Gray thinks there’s more to healing the racial divide
How this pastor turns being “colorblind” into “color-blessed” discipleship.
By Christian Sagers
Feb 5, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Health
Essential oils conquered medicine cabinets across the West. But do they work?
Loyal customers keep buying products while essential oils skeptics scoff. But the question lingers: What does the science say?
By Eric Schulzke
Feb 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Schools are the new battleground in the culture wars. Could it define the midterms?
Glenn Youngkin’s upset victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race is seen as a proof of concept by the GOP that pushing for parental rights resonates with voters.
By Benoit Morenne
Feb 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Why Mitt Romney and others want to expand the child tax credit to include pregnancy
Republican senators and representatives, including Utah’s Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, have signed on to “The Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act of 2022.”
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 1, 2022 3:17 p.m. MST
Perspective
The history of Black History Month — and why it’s so needed
Questions raised by Black History Month celebrations can help America become a better country.
By Jelani Cobb
Jan 31, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
The West
The extremes of unemployment in the West
Utah ended the year with the second-lowest unemployment rate in the country at 1.9% in December followed closely by Idaho’s 2.4%.
By K. Sophie Will
Jan 30, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Abortion, health care, schools: The faith-related issues being debated in 2022
Conservative people of faith are championing a variety of bills tied to abortion rights, health care, religious freedom and other issues.
By Mya Jaradat
Jan 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Family
How parents (and policies) can help babies and toddlers thrive
Experts say there’s a recipe for strong children with great futures. What family-friendly policies help?
By Lois M. Collins
Jan 26, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Coronavirus
Were side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine all in your head?
More than a third of purported COVID-19 vaccine side effects are a result of the placebo effect, study says.
By Daryl Austin
Jan 25, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Find unexpected common ground in politics
Those willing to set aside suspicions about their political opponents can find unexpected common ground.
By Tim Schultz
Jan 24, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The West
Could we stop wildfires by starting more fires?
There’s a $50 billion plan to more than double the use of controlled burns and logging to thin out vegetation that fuels wildfires.
By Matthew Brown
Jan 21, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Will laws relying on public enforcement turn the country into the wild West?
In the wake of the Texas abortion ban, both the right and the left are putting forth legislation that includes a mechanism for public enforcement via civil lawsuit.
By Mya Jaradat
Jan 20, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Culture
Sundance Institute leader talks diversity and the power of independent films
Betsy Wallace advocates the power of saying yes to build your career.
By Ethan Bauer
Jan 19, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Culture
The world’s smartest man lived in the library and memorized every verse of Latter-day Saint scripture. What if he’d never been born?
Kim Peek — the real “Rain Man” — was both mystery and marvel. We neglect his legacy at our own risk.
By Christian Sagers
Jan 18, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
You — yes you — might be a bad citizen
There is such a thing as being a bad citizen, even among people we might otherwise think of as good neighbors.
By Tom Nichols
Jan 17, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
We are indebted to the Dreamer
As we observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we should remember that his unfinished work is now ours.
By Theresa Dear
Jan 16, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Faith
What is antisemitism and why does it persist in America?
Experts say a recent offensive email is part of an antisemitic undercurrent that is deeply embedded in American culture.
By Mya Jaradat
Jan 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
Kyrsten Sinema refused to support filibuster reform. What is her end game?
The enigmatic Arizona senator is applauded by her supporters as principled and denounced by her critics as dangerously arrogant.
By Ethan Bauer
Jan 13, 2022 2:31 p.m. MST
Politics
The pros and cons of modernizing government services
Experts laud the idea of streamlining services, but warn of potential problems.
By Lois M. Collins
Jan 12, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Culture
Could Sabbath closure laws make a comeback?
Here’s why some political commentators and legal scholars are tweeting their support for taking a Sabbath.
By Kelsey Dallas
Jan 11, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Health
Do women lose more sleep on average than men?
Research shows that insomnia is 40% more prevalent among women.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 10, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The West
The cost of recovery: A look at the financial toll of natural disasters in the West
President Biden on Friday surveyed the devastation from the Marshall fire in Colorado, the latest in an increasing number of fires, floods and other calamities that require federal aid for communities to recover and rebuild.
By K. Sophie Will
Jan 8, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Faith
What does the military owe religious objectors to vaccine mandates?
A case involving 35 Navy servicemembers is raising familiar questions about the military’s relationship with religious freedom.
By Kelsey Dallas
Jan 6, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
What America has (and hasn’t) learned since Jan. 6
What does Sen. Mike Lee say led to the insurrection at the Capitol? The answer lies in the Constitution.
By Dennis Romboy
Jan 5, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Faith
How Jan. 6 reshaped the relationship between religion and politics
A year after the insurrection, there is growing awareness of the dangers of Christian nationalism. But the most extreme believers have only become more entrenched in their views.
By Mya Jaradat
Jan 5, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: One year later, we still can’t agree on basic facts of Jan. 6
It was an unprecedented attack, but it wasn’t the leading edge of a larger coup attempt. However, if similar things happen after the election in ’22 or ’24, the nation would be in grave danger.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Jan 5, 2022 4:42 p.m. MST
Family
Want to help kids thrive? Focus on these 5 aspects of health
Sleep matters quite a bit. But it’s not the only thing parents should focus on, experts say.
By Lois M. Collins
Jan 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The West
Why some want to believe in anti-government conspiracy theories over climate change
People embrace false conspiracy theories not because they believe them, but to express their distrust of government decisions affecting their lives, experts say.
By Matthew Brown
Jan 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Culture
How to make resolutions — and make sure they stick
Experts say that, if we want our resolutions to last beyond January, we need to make them concrete and attainable. But we also need to make them ambitious — and that’s where God comes in.
By Mya Jaradat
Dec 31, 2021 10 p.m. MST
