Drew Miller, a Harvard grad and retired Air Force colonel, is on a mission to protect the middle class from catastrophe.
In an era of pandemics and displacement, one of Brazil’s richest men is helping refugees find a home.
Most young adults believe we can grow the economy while protecting the environment. Politicians should take note.
Utah leaders — along with about 2,000 Utahns — gathered on the steps of the Capitol to show solidarity with Ukraine and condemn the actions of Vladimir Putin as Russia’s military continues to ravage Ukraine.
If Sen. Mike Lee doesn’t win a third term it could end a remarkable streak of either a Lee or Udall in Congress every decade since the 1950s.
This clinic knew therapists needed support, so they created the Noble app.
As the natural world around us changes, so will the places we call home.
One of America’s most influential conservatives explores the mistake of betting on one party — and what we can learn from it.
Should prescription drug reform focus on drug prices or patient copays?
Setema Gali, the former BYU and New England Patriots defensive end, has a knack for knocking folks down. But after facing financial ruin, he’s learned what it takes to stand back up.
The pandemic’s mental health impact on teens is raising alarm, but there are answers.
New research on American family life confirms that interfaith relationships are becoming more common.
Yes, the NRA has an outsized influence on American politics. Just not for the reasons you think it does.
Though supply chain issues have increased the price of roses, 37% of gift-givers plan to buy flowers.
A new study looks at childhood dynamics, family structure and the lasting impacts both have on American life.
The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is a leading voice on religious freedom and immigration reform.
Ski town economics are a harbinger for America’s struggling middle class.
Utah leaders like Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney talk about what the Olympics brought to the state and what can be gained by hosting again.
How this pastor turns being “colorblind” into “color-blessed” discipleship.
Loyal customers keep buying products while essential oils skeptics scoff. But the question lingers: What does the science say?
Glenn Youngkin’s upset victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race is seen as a proof of concept by the GOP that pushing for parental rights resonates with voters.
Republican senators and representatives, including Utah’s Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, have signed on to “The Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act of 2022.”
Questions raised by Black History Month celebrations can help America become a better country.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Utah ended the year with the second-lowest unemployment rate in the country at 1.9% in December followed closely by Idaho’s 2.4%.
Conservative people of faith are championing a variety of bills tied to abortion rights, health care, religious freedom and other issues.
Experts say there’s a recipe for strong children with great futures. What family-friendly policies help?
More than a third of purported COVID-19 vaccine side effects are a result of the placebo effect, study says.
Those willing to set aside suspicions about their political opponents can find unexpected common ground.
There’s a $50 billion plan to more than double the use of controlled burns and logging to thin out vegetation that fuels wildfires.
In the wake of the Texas abortion ban, both the right and the left are putting forth legislation that includes a mechanism for public enforcement via civil lawsuit.
Betsy Wallace advocates the power of saying yes to build your career.
The world’s smartest man lived in the library and memorized every verse of Latter-day Saint scripture. What if he’d never been born?
Kim Peek — the real “Rain Man” — was both mystery and marvel. We neglect his legacy at our own risk.
There is such a thing as being a bad citizen, even among people we might otherwise think of as good neighbors.
As we observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we should remember that his unfinished work is now ours.
Experts say a recent offensive email is part of an antisemitic undercurrent that is deeply embedded in American culture.
The enigmatic Arizona senator is applauded by her supporters as principled and denounced by her critics as dangerously arrogant.
Experts laud the idea of streamlining services, but warn of potential problems.
Here’s why some political commentators and legal scholars are tweeting their support for taking a Sabbath.
Research shows that insomnia is 40% more prevalent among women.
President Biden on Friday surveyed the devastation from the Marshall fire in Colorado, the latest in an increasing number of fires, floods and other calamities that require federal aid for communities to recover and rebuild.
A case involving 35 Navy servicemembers is raising familiar questions about the military’s relationship with religious freedom.
What does Sen. Mike Lee say led to the insurrection at the Capitol? The answer lies in the Constitution.
A year after the insurrection, there is growing awareness of the dangers of Christian nationalism. But the most extreme believers have only become more entrenched in their views.
It was an unprecedented attack, but it wasn’t the leading edge of a larger coup attempt. However, if similar things happen after the election in ’22 or ’24, the nation would be in grave danger.
Sleep matters quite a bit. But it’s not the only thing parents should focus on, experts say.
People embrace false conspiracy theories not because they believe them, but to express their distrust of government decisions affecting their lives, experts say.
Experts say that, if we want our resolutions to last beyond January, we need to make them concrete and attainable. But we also need to make them ambitious — and that’s where God comes in.