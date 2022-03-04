Food
What is the mysterious new Coca-Cola flavor?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that people should avoid certain powdered instant formulas as they may be tied to bacterial infections in four hospitalized babies.
New menu items include Tex-Mex options like nachos paired with McShaker Fries and the new Grand McExtreme Nachos burger.
Why does the U.S. government have 1.4 billion pounds of cheese stored in a cave underneath Springfield, Missouri?
The government has been storing away cheese for decades.
Want a heart-shaped Papa John’s Pizza? What about 50% off your Starbucks order?
What is Utah’s best pizza spot? We may have an answer.
Chains from the likes of Papa John’s to Buffalo Wild Wings have great deals for Super Bowl weekend.
From Papa Johns to Blaze Pizza, here are all the deals you need to know.
Molly Yeh, a bestselling author and the host of the Food Network’s “Girl Meets Farm,” will be a keynote speaker at the global family history conference.
Does Utah love cheese? How does it rank compared to other states?
The fast-food chain increased revenue earnings but failed to wow Wall Street.
Good news: A beloved Taco Bell item is coming back
Inspired by family recipes, Dolly Parton is releasing a line of Southern style cake mixes.
Yes, you read that headline correctly.
Many have used Taco Bell as a source of artistic inspiration.
How does Utah make a taco? A new report explained the proper steps.
Yelpers helped one Utah spot reach the list of the best restaurants in the country.
The famous M&M’s characters will look different soon enough.
Yes, you might see some new Coke cans out in the store.
Looking for a good bagel? Head elsewhere, a new reports declares.
Arby’s just added the spiciest chicken sandwich to its menu. And it comes with a free milkshake!
A subscription you didn’t know you needed: The Taco Lover’s Pass.
The Hot-N-Ready pizza will cost more than $5 for the first time.
You might want to throw away that Coca-Cola product if it’s on this list.
Christmas.co.uk did a survey to find out America’s favorite holiday foods.
Jack in the Box buys another Mexican fast-food chain.
Headed to Disneyland and you don’t have the FastPass or Lightning Lane? Here’s how to survive.
It took more than a year, but I finally tried the official Dole Whip from Disneyland. It’s as good as I remember it.
The treat, with vanilla custard and rainbow sprinkles, is finally back
Post Malone got some pizza in Utah over the weekend.
Expect to pay more for your favorite grocery items
Chick-fil-A will close its doors for an entire weekend to celebrate a faithful holiday,
The Mariah Menu will have a number of discounts and deals for food at McDonald’s.
Which Thanksgiving dishes are most popular? What should you cook for Thanksgiving?
Disneyland will add a slew of new churros to its menu for the holiday season
Seventeen Texas Roadhouse meat cutters received 30 to 40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut. Meat cutters were judged on quality, yield and speed during the timed event. The butcher who yielded the most steaks, with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time, was declared the winner.
Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos. Here’s how to claim yours
Utah Republican sends fry sauce to Cook as thank you for Silicon Slopes appearance
Burger King has partnered with trading app Robinhood to help spread cryptocurrency.
Christy Denney started a food blog more than 13 years ago after her sister died. Today the wife and mother of five has more than 1.4 million followers on social media and just published her second cookbook.
Kellogg’s is in a legal jam as its Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts are under scrutiny.
If you struggle to get out of bed in the morning, maybe this will help: Taco Bell is giving away free Toasted Breakfast Burritos on Thursday.
A new study suggests you’re waiting longer for your fast-food burger
‘Thank You Meals’ are being distributed to school staff and teachers beginning on Monday