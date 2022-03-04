Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

A new Coca-Cola flavor called Starlight.
Food
Coca-Cola has a new soda called Starlight, and no one knows what it tastes like
What is the mysterious new Coca-Cola flavor?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 19, 2022 8 a.m. MST
Similac baby formula is displayed on the shelves.
U.S. & World
FDA says parents should avoid some powdered baby formulas. Here’s why
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that people should avoid certain powdered instant formulas as they may be tied to bacterial infections in four hospitalized babies.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 18, 2022 1 p.m. MST
A McDonald’s restaurant sign.
Food
McDonald’s adds a Taco Bell favorite to the menu
New menu items include Tex-Mex options like nachos paired with McShaker Fries and the new Grand McExtreme Nachos burger.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 17, 2022 11:45 a.m. MST
A plate with cheese.
Food
Why does the U.S. government have 1.4 billion pounds of cheese stored in a cave underneath Springfield, Missouri?
The government has been storing away cheese for decades.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 14, 2022 12:08 p.m. MST
A spread of food for Valentine’s Day.
Food
Valentine’s Day 2022 deals: Heart-shaped treats and freebies
Want a heart-shaped Papa John’s Pizza? What about 50% off your Starbucks order?
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 14, 2022 11:28 a.m. MST
A photo from MOD pizza.
Food
These Utah pizza restaurants made Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places for Pizza’
What is Utah’s best pizza spot? We may have an answer.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 11, 2022 2 p.m. MST
Food items like chicken and waffles on the table.
Food
Super Bowl 2022: Best food deals, from freebies to huge discounts
Chains from the likes of Papa John’s to Buffalo Wild Wings have great deals for Super Bowl weekend.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 10, 2022 10:46 a.m. MST
Someone puts a pizza into the oven.
Food
It’s National Pizza Day. Here are some deals you can try out
From Papa Johns to Blaze Pizza, here are all the deals you need to know.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 9, 2022 1:50 p.m. MST
Molly Yeh&nbsp;is the star of Food Network’s series, “Girl Meets Farm.” Yeh is scheduled to be a keynote speaker at RootsTech March 3-5.
Television
A conversation with Food Network’s Molly Yeh about food, family and RootsTech
Molly Yeh, a bestselling author and the host of the Food Network’s “Girl Meets Farm,” will be a keynote speaker at the global family history conference.
By Trent Toone
Feb 2, 2022 8:12 a.m. MST
cheese_slc_GSL_f2.jpg
Food
Is Salt Lake City a good city for cheese lovers?
Does Utah love cheese? How does it rank compared to other states?
By Herb Scribner
Jan 31, 2022 8 a.m. MST
A McDonald’s sign outside the restaurant.
Business
McDonald’s experiences a digital boom
The fast-food chain increased revenue earnings but failed to wow Wall Street.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 27, 2022 12:17 p.m. MST
Pizza Hut’s new “Spicy Lover’s Pizza.”
Food
Pizza Hut just added a spicy pizza
Pizza Hut is pushing its new spicy pizza.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 27, 2022 11:30 a.m. MST
A Taco Bell logo at a restaurant in Miami.
Food
The Mexican Pizza is coming back to Taco Bell
Good news: A beloved Taco Bell item is coming back
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 26, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Dolly Parton arrives at MusiCares Person of the Year in her honor.
Entertainment
Dolly Parton is releasing a line of cake mixes and frostings
Inspired by family recipes, Dolly Parton is releasing a line of Southern style cake mixes.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 26, 2022 10:24 a.m. MST
A McDonald’s restaurant in Hong Kong.
Food
McDonald’s will accept Dogecoin if Tesla accepts ‘grimacecoin’
Yes, you read that headline correctly.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 26, 2022 10 a.m. MST
A Taco Bell logo at a restaurant in Miami.
Entertainment
Is the Taco Bell Film Festival real?
Many have used Taco Bell as a source of artistic inspiration.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 24, 2022 4:30 p.m. MST
Skirt steak and green chili tacos.
Food
This is how Utah makes a taco
How does Utah make a taco? A new report explained the proper steps.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 21, 2022 8 a.m. MST
Photo of Red Iguana.
Food
This Utah restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in the country
Yelpers helped one Utah spot reach the list of the best restaurants in the country.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 21, 2022 7 a.m. MST
M&amp;M’s chocolates in 2008.
Food
The M&M’s characters are getting a rebrand
The famous M&M’s characters will look different soon enough.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 20, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Photo of new Coca-Cola cans.
Food
Coca-Cola is giving its soda cans — including caffeine free ones — a total makeover
Yes, you might see some new Coke cans out in the store.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 19, 2022 2:15 p.m. MST
Steve Geffen poses for a photo with a bagel.
Food
Salt Lake City is not a good place for bagel lovers
Looking for a good bagel? Head elsewhere, a new reports declares.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 12, 2022 8 a.m. MST
Photo of an Arby’s restaurant sign.
Food
If you’re brave enough to try Arby’s spicy chicken sandwich, you get a free milkshake
Arby’s just added the spiciest chicken sandwich to its menu. And it comes with a free milkshake!
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 10, 2022 1 p.m. MST
A Taco Bell logo at a restaurant in Miami.
Business
Taco Bell is selling a ‘taco-a-day’ monthly subscription pass
A subscription you didn’t know you needed: The Taco Lover’s Pass.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 6, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Photo of Little Caesars pizza.
Food
Little Caesars is raising the price of its legendary $5 pizza
The Hot-N-Ready pizza will cost more than $5 for the first time.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 5, 2022 9:39 a.m. MST
Photo of Philadelphia Cream Cheese cheesecake crumble.
Food
Kraft will literally pay you to not make cheesecake for Christmas
You serious, Clark?
By Herb Scribner
Dec 15, 2021 11 a.m. MST
The logo for Coca Cola.
Food
There’s a recall for these Coca-Cola sodas and drinks
You might want to throw away that Coca-Cola product if it’s on this list.
By Herb Scribner
Dec 13, 2021 11 a.m. MST
A green bean casserole made by Dorcas Reilly sits on a counter on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2005 at the Campbell Soup Co. corporate kitchen in Camden, N.J.
Food
America’s favorite Christmas foods ranked. Where does Utah’s green bean casserole land?
Christmas.co.uk did a survey to find out America’s favorite holiday foods.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 11, 2021 8 a.m. MST
Patrons are pictured in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, 2008.
Business
Jack in the Box will buy Del Taco for $575M
Jack in the Box buys another Mexican fast-food chain.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 8, 2021 7 p.m. MST
A family outside of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
Entertainment
3 hacks for surviving Disneyland without a FastPass
Headed to Disneyland and you don’t have the FastPass or Lightning Lane? Here’s how to survive.
By Herb Scribner
Dec 5, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Dole Whip and a Dole Whip Float at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.
Food
The Dole Whip at Disneyland is still better than anything you’d make at home
It took more than a year, but I finally tried the official Dole Whip from Disneyland. It’s as good as I remember it.
By Herb Scribner
Dec 5, 2021 11:19 a.m. MST
A McDonald’s sign along Interstate 40/85 in Burlington, N.C., is pictured on Oct. 17, 2019.
Food
McDonald’s Holiday Pie is back
The treat, with vanilla custard and rainbow sprinkles, is finally back
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 3, 2021 5:30 p.m. MST
Post Malone poses at a pizza restaurant n downtown Salt Lake City.
Food
Post Malone stopped by Settebello over the weekend
Post Malone got some pizza in Utah over the weekend.
By Herb Scribner
Nov 29, 2021 10:23 a.m. MST
A trail of 1,420 cereal boxes.
Food
Cereal is about to get more expensive. General Mills is raising prices
Expect to pay more for your favorite grocery items
By Gitanjali Poonia
Nov 25, 2021 10 a.m. MST
The Chick-fil-A order counter in Englewood, Colorado.
Food
Chick-fil-A will be closed on an upcoming Saturday. Here’s why
Chick-fil-A will close its doors for an entire weekend to celebrate a faithful holiday,
By Herb Scribner
Nov 19, 2021 8 a.m. MST
Maverik is celebrating Veterans Day 2021 with a special patriotic-themed doughnut.
Food
These restaurants are offering free meals, deals on Veterans Day
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Nov 11, 2021 11:57 a.m. MST
Mariah Carey performs at a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2019.
Food
McDonald’s to add new Mariah Carey menu for the holidays
The Mariah Menu will have a number of discounts and deals for food at McDonald’s.
By Herb Scribner
Nov 10, 2021 2:45 p.m. MST
state_thanksgiving_sides__1_.jpg
Food
The most popular Thanksgiving side dish in every state
Which Thanksgiving dishes are most popular? What should you cook for Thanksgiving?
By Herb Scribner
Nov 8, 2021 5 a.m. MST
Photo of the new Disneyland churros.
Food
Disneyland reveals 5 new churros for the holiday season
Disneyland will add a slew of new churros to its menu for the holiday season
By Herb Scribner
Nov 5, 2021 10:16 a.m. MDT
merlin_2893678.jpg
Utah
Meet some of the best meat cutters in the West
Seventeen Texas Roadhouse meat cutters received 30 to 40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut. Meat cutters were judged on quality, yield and speed during the timed event. The butcher who yielded the most steaks, with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time, was declared the winner.
By Deseret News Photographers
Nov 4, 2021 5:33 p.m. MDT
Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos in honor of the 2021 World Series.
Food
Taco Bell is giving everyone in the U.S. a free taco
Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos. Here’s how to claim yours
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Nov 4, 2021 9:57 a.m. MDT
Utah Sen. Mike Lee writes a thank you note to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Utah
My condiments to you: Sen. Mike Lee sends a Utah original to Apple CEO Tim Cook
Utah Republican sends fry sauce to Cook as thank you for Silicon Slopes appearance
By Art Raymond
Nov 2, 2021 2:36 p.m. MDT
Burger King has partnered with trading app Robinhood to help spread cryptocurrency.
Food
Burger King can help you land some cryptocurrency. Here’s how to get it
Burger King has partnered with trading app Robinhood to help spread cryptocurrency.
By Herb Scribner
Nov 1, 2021 5 p.m. MDT
merlin_2889376.jpg
Faith
Life after the NFL: Christy and John Denney on the success of ‘The Girl Who Ate Everything’
Christy Denney started a food blog more than 13 years ago after her sister died. Today the wife and mother of five has more than 1.4 million followers on social media and just published her second cookbook.
By Trent Toone
Oct 27, 2021 9:54 a.m. MDT
Kellogg’s brand Strawberry flavored Pop-Tarts are arranged for a photo in Surfside, Florida.
Food
A woman is suing Kellogg’s for $5M over lack of strawberries in strawberry Pop-Tarts
Kellogg’s is in a legal jam as its Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts are under scrutiny.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Oct 25, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
A Taco Bell in Metairie, Louisiana.
Food
Taco Bell is giving away free breakfast burritos
If you struggle to get out of bed in the morning, maybe this will help: Taco Bell is giving away free Toasted Breakfast Burritos on Thursday.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Oct 20, 2021 6 p.m. MDT
A Chick-fil-A customer gets ready to order lunch.
Food
Yes, you actually are waiting longer at the drive-thru
A new study suggests you’re waiting longer for your fast-food burger
By Herb Scribner
Oct 17, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
A McDonald’s restaurant in Springfield, Illinois.
Food
McDonald’s is giving free breakfast meals to teachers and staff. Here’s how to get the meal
‘Thank You Meals’ are being distributed to school staff and teachers beginning on Monday
By Herb Scribner
Oct 11, 2021 11 a.m. MDT
