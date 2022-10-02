President Nelson announces 18 new temples, including 4 near Mexico City, as conference closes

Plans to build 18 new temples, including four near Mexico City, were announced Sunday by President Russell M. Nelson at the conclusion of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The major announcement marked the end of a historic conference watched by worldwide audience of millions. They heard church leaders make definitive statements condemning abuse, racism and prejudice and calling on all listeners to help build belonging and find peace and relief in Jesus Christ.

President Nelson has announced 118 temples in the past 4 1⁄ 2 years.

The new temples will be built in the following locations:



Busan, Korea

Naga, Philippines

Santiago, Philippines

Eket, Nigeria

Chiclayo, Peru

Buenos Aires City Center, Argentina

Londrina, Brazil

Riberão Prêto, Brazil

Heuheutenango, Guatemala

Jacksonville, Florida

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Prosper, Texas

Lone Mountain, Nevada

Tacoma, Washington

And four in the metropolitan Mexico City area:



Cuernavaca, Mexico

Pachuca, Mexico

Toluca, Mexico

Tula, Mexico

“Let us never lose sight of what the Lord is doing for us,” President Nelson said. “He is making his temples more accessible. He is accelerating the pace at which we are building temples. He is increasing our ability to help gather Israel.”

As the church builds temples at a rate never seen before, its prophet-president encouraged members “to focus on the temple in ways you never have before” and attend temples more often.

“I promise that increased time in the temple will bless your life in ways nothing else can,” he added.

Related 17 new temple locations announced by President Nelson to close April conference

President Nelson noted that the upcoming release of Season 4 of the Book of Mormon Videos and shared a clip depicting the Jesus Christ’s appearance to the Nephites.

“It is significant that the Savior chose to appear to the people at the temple,” he said. “It is his house. It is filled with his power.”

President Nelson said the heavens had been open for personal revelation during the conferences five sessions across Saturday and Sunday.

“I pray that you have recorded your impressions and will follow through with them,” he said.

The temple announcement means the Mexico City metropolitan area, which is home to 21.8 million people, will have six temples, more than any other city in the world.

The first, the Mexico City Mexico Temple, opened in 1979. The second was announced just last April by President Nelson and will be known as the Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple.

The city’s four additional temples mean that Mexico will be home to 23 temples. The nation is home to 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in more than 1,800 congregations.

1 of 8 2 of 8 3 of 8 4 of 8 5 of 8 6 of 8 7 of 8 8 of 8

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency

Everyone faces adversity, but each person can both learn from and leave legacies of encouragement. He said his mother’s example of following Christ and the prophet Mormon left legacies of encouragement.

His mother taught him that life is supposed to be hard because it is a test. He said everyone needs a faithful friend or family member to provide encouragement.

When you sit with someone as their ministering sister or ministering brother, you represent the Lord. Think of what he would do or say. He would encourage them. He would notice and praise the beginning of the changes they will need to make. And he would be the perfect example for them to emulate. No one can completely do that yet, but by listening to this conference, you know you are on the way.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

One of the early Latter-day Saints was President Heber C. Kimball, the great, great grandfather of Elder Cook. He warned his contemporaries that many would see trouble, trial and persecution and have the opportunity to show they were true to God and his work.

“To meet the difficulties that are coming, it will be necessary for you to have a knowledge of the truth of this work for yourselves,” President Kimball said.

Of course, the Latter-day Saints were driven out of Missouri and Illinois. Elder Cook also shared difficulties experienced in the time of the Book of Mormon prophet Alma.

In Alma’s day, in Heber’s day, and certainly in our day, we all need to seek our own testimony of Jesus Christ, bridle our passions, repent of our sins and find peace through the Atonement of Jesus Christ and be true to God and his work.



We each need a personal testimony of God’s work and the seminal role of Jesus Christ.



We all need to seek our own testimony of Jesus Christ, bridle our passions, repent of our sins and find peace through the Atonement of Jesus Christ and be true to God and His work.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Stevenson encouraged listeners to nourish and bear their testimonies, asking them to ponder whether they know and understand what a testimony is, if they know how to bear one, what obstacles they face in sharing it and how does one maintain a testimony.

Each time you bear vocal witness or demonstrate through your actions your commitment to follow Jesus Christ, you invite others to ‘come unto Christ.’



I invite you to seek opportunities to bear your testimony in word and in deed. Such an opportunity came to me recently, at the end of a meeting with the mayor of a capital city in South America, in his chambers with a number of his cabinet officials. As we concluded with very cordial feelings, I hesitantly thought I should share my testimony. Following the prompting, I offered a witness that Jesus Christ is the Son of the living God and the Savior of the world. Everything changed at that moment. The Spirit in the room was undeniable. It seemed everyone was touched. I am so grateful I summoned the courage to bear my testimony.



When a moment like this comes, grab it and embrace it. You will feel the warmth of the Comforter inside you when you do.

Elder Ryan K. Olsen, General Authority Seventy

While serving as a mission president, Elder Olsen spoke with a young sister missionary who said she didn’t feel qualified. He asked what she would tell someone else who felt the same way. She answered: “I would tell her that the Savior knows her perfectly. I would tell her that he lives. He loves you. You are good enough and you have got this!” She realized it applied to her, too.

The answer to the simplest questions, and to the most complex problems, is always the same. The answer is Jesus Christ. Every solution is found in Him.



How grateful we are that God so loved us that he sent his Son. He is the answer.



May we remember that the adversary, even the father of all lies, is the architect of confusion. The Savior is the Master of simplicity.

Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt General Authority Seventy

By following President Nelson’s previous invitation to study the different titles and names for Jesus Christ, Elder Schmitt said he now has a compiled a list of over 300 names and titles so far.

Just as Jesus knows each of us by name, one way we can come to better know Jesus is by learning his many names.



Jesus wants for us to know him because his is the only name under heaven whereby we can be saved. … My earnest desire is that you will come to know Jesus by his many names and that you will become like him as you exemplify his divine attributes in your life.



As we come to know Jesus’ many names, we will come to better understand his divine mission and his selfless character. Knowing his many names also inspires us to become more like him.



Don’t ever give up on Jesus — he will never give up on you.



We increase in holiness as we regularly visit the temple, where ‘Holiness to the Lord’ is etched above every entrance. Every time we worship in the temple, we leave endowed with greater power to make our homes places of holiness. For any who do not currently have a recommend to enter the holy temple, I invite you to meet with your bishop and prepare yourself to enter, or return to, that holy place. Time in the temple will increase holiness in our lives.

Elder Mark D. Eddy, General Authority Seventy

Scripture is full of examples of blessings found by those who chose to try the virtue of the word of God in their lives, Elder Eddy said, noting that the word is a term for Jesus Christ.

Does your soul ache for illumination? If so, please try the virtue of the word of God.



Are you seeking to cut through all the cunning and the snares and the wiles of the devil so prevalent in the philosophies of our day? … Please try the virtue of the word of God.



I plead with you to experience the virtue of the word of God, particularly through the Book of Mormon, every day of your life.

Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy

Peace and cheer are available amid turmoil because of Jesus Christ, said Elder Morrison, who shared the story of how one of his sons drowned in a bucket of water.

They knew Latter-day Saint doctrine promised the opportunity to be reunited with Kenneth, but they were devastated. Still, they felt united and bound by their temple covenants.

Whatever the source of our challenges, they can be a golden opportunity to grow.



The love we feel because of the Savior and his Atonement becomes a powerful resource to us in our trying moments.



As we follow him, especially in our difficult times, we can grow to become more like him.

Songs and prayers

The prayers were offered by Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency and professor of ancient scripture at Brigham Young University, and Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, a General Authority Seventy and Puerto Rican who is the second counselor in the Caribbean Area Presidency.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed “There Is Sunshine in My Soul Today,” “My Heavenly Father Loves Me,” “Now Let Us Rejoice” and “God Be With You Till We Meet Again.”