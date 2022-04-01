President Russell M. Nelson called for peace at this time of global conflict on Saturday morning in his welcome address to a semiannual international general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He also said widespread conflict underscores the need for missionaries to spread the peaceful message of the gospel of Jesus Christ. He reiterated the call for all able, worthy young Latter-day Saint men to serve missions.

For the first time in 30 months, the Conference Center doors were open again for the public to attend what is the faith’s 192nd Annual General Conference.

Why it matters

Latter-day Saints consider President Nelson a prophet. The conference will be seen and heard by millions seeking counsel, encouragement and in President Nelson’s words, spiritual rejuvenation, peace and personal revelation.

Who spoke

President Nelson was followed by:



President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency and a native Nicaraguan.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

What were the themes?

Two main themes emerged during the first part of the Saturday morning session.



The gospel of Jesus Christ can help people find peace and the strength to withstand strife, contempt and conflict.

Missionary service blesses both missionaries and those they serve.

What President Nelson said

The church president didn’t mention Russia and Ukraine by name, but he referred to the suffering caused by the conflict.



“Since last conference, difficulties in the world have continued. The global pandemic still affects our lives. And now, the world has been rocked by a conflict that is raining terror on millions of innocent men, women and children.”

“Prophets have foreseen our day when there would be wars and rumors of wars, and when the whole earth would be in commotion. As followers of Jesus Christ, we plead with leaders of nations to find peaceful resolutions to their differences. We call upon people everywhere to pray for those in need, to do what they can to help the distressed, and to seek the Lord’s help in ending any major conflicts.”

The church has provided $8 million to various relief agencies and local church leaders and congregations are heavily involved in helping refugees across Western Europe.



The invasion has led to as many as 26,000 deaths, according to reports. More than displaced more than 10.5 million people have been displaced, nearly 25% of the population, the AP reported. Nearly 10% of Ukraine’s population, over 4.1 million, have fled the country as refugees, UNHCR reported.

How missionary work can help

“The only enduring solution for peace” is the gospel of Jesus Christ, President Nelson said. The current conflict and spiritual darkness in the world emphasize the urgent need for missionaries to spread that message, he said.



“Today I reaffirm strongly that the Lord has asked every worthy, able young man to prepare for and serve a mission. For Latter-day Saint young men, missionary service is a priesthood responsibility.”

“Brothers and sisters, the gospel of Jesus Christ has never been needed more than it is today. Contention violates everything the Savior stood for and taught.”

Historical context

President Nelson’s call for worthy, able young men to serve missions was a reference to President Spencer W. Kimball’s statement at the April 1974 general conference: “Every LDS male who is worthy and able should fill a mission.”



Every Latter-day Saint prophet since then has repeated the same call.

What was said

President Ballard said he was grateful President Nelson had reaffirmed that call.



“Of all the training I have received in my church assignments, none has been more important to me than the training I received as a 19-year-old elder serving a full-time mission.”

“As an apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, I call upon you young men, and those young women who desire to serve a mission, to begin right now to talk with your parents about serving a mission. I also invite you to talk with your friends about serving a mission and if one of your friends is not sure about serving, encourage them to talk with their bishop. Commit to yourselves and to Heavenly Father that you will serve a mission…”

Sister Aburto said the church is its members, who “can bring each other to the Savior’s redeeming healing.”



“The church is more than the buildings and the ecclesiastical structure; the church is us, the members. We are The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with Christ at the head and the prophet as his mouthpiece.”

“My fellow disciples of Christ, let us not underestimate the marvelous work the Lord is doing through us, his church, despite our shortcomings. Sometimes we are givers and sometimes we are receivers, but we are all one family in Christ. His church is the structure he has given to guide and bless us as we worship him and serve each other.”

She also shared the story of her conversion. She attended a church meeting for the first time at age 26.



“I had recently separated from my first husband. I had a 3-year-old boy. And I felt powerless with fear. When I entered the building, I was filled with warmth as I perceived the faith and joy of the people surrounding me. It was truly ‘a refuge from the storm.’ Three weeks later, I made the baptismal covenant with Heavenly Father and started my journey as a disciple of Christ, although my life has not been perfect along that journey.”

Elder Bednar said living covenants strengthens members against evil influences and mocking voices. He encouraged them to “heed not” those influences.



“I witness that fidelity to the covenants and ordinances of the Savior’s restored gospel enables us to press on in the work of the Lord, to hold fast to him as the Word of God, and to heed not the allurements of the adversary.”

“Living and loving covenant commitments creates a connection with the Lord that is deeply personal and spiritually powerful. As we honor the conditions of sacred covenants and ordinances, we gradually and incrementally are drawn closer to him and experience the impact of his divinity and living reality in our lives. Jesus then becomes much more than the central character in scripture stories; his example and teachings influence our every desire, thought and action.”

Venue and attendance

For the first time since the pandemic began, the public attended a conference session. The Conference Center’s capacity is 21,000, but the church limited attendance to 10,000 not because of any ongoing concerns about COVID-19. Instead, there were concerns about parking and access due to construction on and around Temple Square with the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple.



The general public hadn’t attended a conference session since October 2019.

In October 2021, the families and guests of the speakers were allowed to attend, which amounted to several hundred people per session.

Notable quotes

All missionaries teach and testify of the Savior. The spiritual darkness in the world makes the light of Jesus Christ needed more than ever. Everyone deserves the chance to know about the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. Every person deserves to know where they can find the hope and peace that (passes) all understanding. — President Nelson As ‘the peaceable followers of Christ,’ we are striving to become of ‘one heart and one mind’ and to be humble; submissive; gentle; easy to be entreated; full of patience and long-suffering; temperate in all things; diligent in keeping the commandments of God at all times; full of faith, hope, and charity; and abounding in good works. We are striving to become like Jesus Christ. — Sister Aburto I frankly do not have the ability to describe adequately the precise nature and power of our covenant connection with the resurrected and living Son of God. But I witness that the connections with him and Heavenly Father are real and are the ultimate sources of assurance, peace, joy and the spiritual strength that enable us to ‘fear not, though the enemy deride.’ As covenant-making and covenant-keeping disciples of Jesus Christ, we can be blessed to take ‘courage, for the Lord is on our side’ and pay no attention to evil influences and secular scoffing. — Elder Bednar

Prayers and hymns

Elder Jose L. Alonso of Mexico, in his 11th year as a General Authority Seventy, gave the opening prayer.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast “Music & the Spoken Word” from the Conference Center immediately before conference. It opened the Saturday morning session of the conference with three songs.

“We That Love the Lord.”

“Awake and Arise.”

“Love Is Spoken Here.”

“Let Us All Press On.”

For the first time, the choir is singing all of its music from memory during the three sessions it will perform, choir general manager Scott Barrick said.

