Saturday, April 2, 2022 | 
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, leave at the end of the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, leave at the end of the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

General Conference Latter-day Saints Church of Jesus Christ

A call for peace and an end to contention highlight a day of Christ-centered messages

‘We call upon people everywhere to pray for those in need, to do what they can to help the distressed and to seek the Lord’s help in ending any major conflicts,’ President Russell M. Nelson said

Tad Walch By Tad Walch
 April 2, 2022 9:41 p.m. MDT
A call for peace and an end to contention highlight a day of Christ-centered messages
SHARE A call for peace and an end to contention highlight a day of Christ-centered messages

S

ow Christ’s message of peace around the world and run to help those who are hurting, leaders told members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday during the first day of the faith’s 192nd Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Contention violates everything the Savior stood for and taught,” President Russell M. Nelson said. “I love the Lord Jesus Christ and testify that his gospel is the only enduring solution for peace. His gospel is a gospel of peace.”

He and other church leaders asked members to help stop suicide and all forms of abuse and be peacemakers who help reduce contention online and everywhere else.

They spoke to a global audience from the Conference Center, where the doors opened for the first time in 30 months and 10,000 attended because the pandemic has subsided. The audience was limited to 50% capacity, however, because of renovation work around the Salt Lake Temple.

merlin_2917080.jpg

Michael and Gena Calta take a photo with daughter Jenna outside of the Conference Center prior to the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917102.jpg

Conferencegoers stand as general authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enter the Conference Center for the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917082.jpg

Mckay and Crew Brown, who are attending their first Latter-day Saint general conference, have their photo taken prior to the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Conferencegoers walk to Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

Conferencegoers walk to the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917114.jpg

Conferencegoers sing during the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917112.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917110.jpg

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917108.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, look over the congregation during the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917106.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, fourth from left, is seated during the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917104.jpg

General authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stand during the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917100.jpg

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, greets church President Russell M. Nelson during the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917098.jpg

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of&nbsp;The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, second from left, talks with President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, prior the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917096.jpg

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, gives a thumbs up to a conferencegoer prior to the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022. At left is Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and at right is Elder David A. Bednar, also a member of the&nbsp;Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917094.jpg

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, left, and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, greet each other prior to the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917092.jpg

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, gestures to conferencegoers prior to the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during general conference.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917088.jpg

Conferencegoers enter the Conference Center for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 192nd Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917086.jpg

Conferencegoers have a photo taken in front of the Christus during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Conferencegoers stand as general authorities enter the Conference Center.

Conferencegoers stand as general authorities enter the Conference Center for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 192nd Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917128.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917126.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917158.jpg

Sariah Carranza, left, Noah Bishop and Maria Anduray picnic on Temple Square after the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2917160.jpg

Sierra Gilmore looks at the Salt Lake Temple, which is under renovation, after the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2917156.jpg

Conferencegoers walks in the Conference Center after the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2917150.jpg

Conferencegoers leaves the Conference Center after the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2917144.jpg

The Salt Lake Temple , which is being renovated, is pictured during the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2917138.jpg

Passersby walk outside of the Conference Center during the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
President Nelson didn’t mention Ukraine by name but referred to the suffering there, saying “the world has been rocked by a conflict that is raining terror on millions of innocent men, women and children.”

Thousands have died and more than 10.5 million people have been displaced, nearly 25% of Ukraine’s population, The Associated Press reported. Nearly 10% of the population, over 4.1 million people, have fled the country as refugees, UNHCR reported.

The church has responded by providing $8 million directly to various relief agencies. Local church leaders and congregations across Western Europe are heavily involved in helping refugees.

“We call upon people everywhere to pray for those in need, to do what they can to help the distressed and to seek the Lord’s help in ending any major conflicts,” President Nelson said.

But global conflict also emphasizes the need for missionaries to plant the peaceable message of Jesus Christ worldwide, he said.

“His gospel is the only answer when many in the world are stunned with fear. This underscores the urgent need for us to follow the Lord’s instruction to his disciples to ‘go ... into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature,’” he said. “We have the sacred responsibility to share the power and peace of Jesus Christ with all who will listen and who will let God prevail in their lives.

Sustained again during the Saturday’s sessions as the church’s prophet-leader, President Nelson reiterated the half-century call for all able, worthy young men to serve missions. He also asked the young women to seek personal revelation whether they should serve, too.

merlin_2917200.jpg

Conferencegoers sustain&nbsp;Latter-day Saint leaders during the Church of Jesus Christ’s&nbsp;192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917118.jpg

Nnenna Ezeh, of Nigeria, laughs with family during the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917120.jpg

Urim Eom, left, and Hewn Lee, of South Korea, smile at friends during the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917122.jpg

Ava Brown, left, Eliza Bell and Olivia Clyde smile during the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917116.jpg

Fernanda Almeida and her son, Lehi, walk out the of the Conference Center after the morning session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 192nd Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917208.jpg

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, left, Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder David A. Bednar, of Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talk prior to the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917204.jpg

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the general presidency of the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, chats with Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, prior to the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022. During Saturday afternoon’s session,&nbsp;President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, and her counselors, Sister Eubank and Sister Renya I. Aburto, were released from their callings effective Aug. 1.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917202.jpg

Latter-day Saint leaders are sustained during the Church of Jesus Christ’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917198.jpg

Latter-day Saint leaders are sustained during the Church of Jesus Christ’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917194.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, seventh from left, an other leaders stand at the beginning of the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917192.jpg

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left, greets Sister J. Anette Dennis, the new first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, during the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.&nbsp;Sister Wright will begin service as first counselor in the Primary general presidency on Aug. 1.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917210.jpg

New President Camille N. Johnson, general president of the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, second from right, talks with Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency and Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the General Primary Presidency, prior to the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917190.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, as he enters the Conference Center for the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917226.jpg

Conferencegoers leave the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917222.jpg

Elder Ulisses Soares and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their wives Sister Rosana Soares and Sister Susan Gong wave after the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917220.jpg

Elder Quentin L. Cook of Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife Mary Cook wave after the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917218.jpg

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife Sister Harriet Uchtdorf wave after the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917216.jpg

A BYU-Idaho choir sings during the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2917214.jpg

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints waves his cane after the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
“As an apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, I call upon you young men, and those young women who desire to serve a mission, to begin right now to talk with your parents about serving a mission,” said President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“I also invite you to talk with your friends about serving a mission and if one of your friends is not sure about serving, encourage them to talk with their bishop. Commit to yourselves and to Heavenly Father that you will serve a mission.”

The church said its membership has grown to 16.8 million members and announced new Relief Society and Primary general presidencies — one includes a Black woman for the first time — and six new General Authority Seventies.

The day’s 20 speakers focused church members on helping others and answering the world’s problems with the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Every person who has made covenants with God has promised to care about others and serve those in need,” President Nelson said.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles called life one of the greatest gifts and made direct impassioned pleas both to Latter-day Saint adults to watch over the church’s youth and to young people to seek help for suicide ideation.

“We must commit ourselves fully to that gift of life and run to the aid of those who are at risk of giving up this sacred gift,” he said. “Leaders, advisers, friends, family — watch for signs of depression, despair or anything hinting of self-harm. Offer your help. Listen. Make some kind of intervention as appropriate.”

He spoke directly to young people experiencing suicide ideation.

“To any of our youth out there struggling, whatever your concerns or difficulties, death by suicide is manifestly not the answer,” Elder Holland said. “It will not relieve the pain you are feeling or that you see yourself causing. In a world that so desperately needs all the light it can get, please do not minimize the eternal light God put in your soul before this world was. Talk to someone. Ask for help. Do not destroy a life that Christ gave his life to preserve.”

He said the church offers young people the most significant ways “to both find good and do good at such a needful time.”

“You can bear the struggles of this mortal life because we will help you bear them. You are stronger than you think. Help is available, from others and especially from God. You are loved and valued and needed. We need you.”

Another leader delivered a resounding denouncement of all forms of abuse.

“There is no place for any kind of abuse — physical, sexual, emotional, or verbal — in any home, any country or any culture,” said Elder Patrick Kearon of the presidency of the Seventy. “Nothing a wife, child or husband might do or say makes them ‘deserve’ to be beaten. No one, in any country or culture, is ever ‘asking for’ aggression or violence from someone else in authority or by someone who is bigger and stronger.”

He said those who have endured abuse, neglect, bullying, domestic violence or other kinds of suffering can heal and experience personal survival stories with the help of Jesus Christ.

“You have in fact already been rescued; you have already been saved — by the one who has suffered the very torment you are suffering and endured the very agony you are enduring,” he said. “Jesus has overcome the abuses of this world to give you power to not only survive, but one day, through him, to overcome and even conquer — to completely rise above the pain, the misery, the anguish and see them replaced by peace.”

Elder Kearon said abuse survivors are defined not by the abuse but by their “eternally existing identity as a son or daughter of God ...” and said abuse is never the fault of the survivor.

“When you have been a victim of cruelty, incest or other perversion, you are not the one who needs to repent; you are not responsible ...,” he said. “Whatever has happened to you, (God) is not ashamed of you or disappointed in you. He loves you in a way you have yet to discover. And you will discover it as you trust in his promises and as you learn to believe him when he says you are ‘precious in his sight.’”

Help will come from the church, which Sister Reyna I. Aburto said is its members.

“My fellow disciples of Christ, let us not underestimate the marvelous work the Lord is doing through us, his church, despite our shortcomings. Sometimes we are givers and sometimes we are receivers, but we are all one family in Christ. His church is the structure he has given to guide and bless us as we worship him and serve each other,” said Sister Aburto, second counselor in the outgoing Relief Society General Presidency.

Multiple speakers provided counsel on how to build and maintain consistent, steady peace and faith. They focused on covenants.

Nothing is more important, said President Jean B. Bingham, outgoing Relief Society general president.

“The key to lasting happiness is living the gospel of Jesus Christ and keeping our covenants,” she said.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, invited listeners to make and keep the covenants Christ offers through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He promised they would strengthen those that do.

“When the storms in life come, you can be steady because you are standing on the rock of your faith in Jesus Christ,” he said. “That faith will lead you to daily repentance and consistent covenant keeping. Then you will always remember him. And through the storms of hatred and wickedness, you will feel steady and hopeful.”

Elders David A. Bednar and Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said covenant keeping and following Christ’s example can help Latter-day Saints navigate the polarized voices on social media, evil influences and anti-religious fervor.

“I frankly do not have the ability to describe adequately the precise nature and power of our covenant connection with the resurrected and living Son of God,” Elder Bednar said. “But I witness that the connections with him and Heavenly Father are real and are the ultimate sources of assurance, peace, joy and the spiritual strength that enable us to ‘fear not, though the enemy deride.’ As covenant-making and covenant-keeping disciples of Jesus Christ, we can be blessed to take ‘courage, for the Lord is on our side’ and pay no attention to evil influences and secular scoffing.”

merlin_2917238.jpg

Wilma Refuljol, left, her daughter, Gabriela Rodriguez, second from right, and nieces Wendy Matheus and Greisy Matheus, right, pose for a photo as they arrive to attend the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The family members are originally from Venezuela and now live in different areas of Utah.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917230.jpg

People arrive for the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917252.jpg

Senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints await the start of the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917254.jpg

President Jean B. Bingham, general president of the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, opens the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917250.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints waves as he arrives for the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917248.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, right, await the start of the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917242.jpg

People attend the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917240.jpg

People arrive for the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917236.jpg

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pose for a photo before the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917244.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, right, and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, third from right, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, second from right, arrive for the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917246.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, second from right, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, right, arrive for the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917256.jpg

A choir sings during the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917258.jpg

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917260.jpg

Women rise in song during the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917262.jpg

Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who has been named as the next Primary general president, speaks during the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Women rise in song during the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Women rise in song during the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917266.jpg

Women rise in song during the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917268.jpg

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917270.jpg

Sister Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917272.jpg

Andrea Spannaus, a Relief Society advisory council member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, gives a closing prayer during the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, leave at the end of the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, leave at the end of the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917276.jpg

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints makes the shape of a heart with his hands as he leave at the end of the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2917278.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints blows a kiss to attendees as he and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, leave at the end of the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Elder Andersen suggested Latter-day Saints should be peaceable followers of Christ, but said, “Peacemakers are not passive; they are persuasive in the Savior’s way.”

“How does a peacemaker calm and cool the fiery darts?” he said. “Certainly not by shrinking before those who disparage us. Rather, we remain confident in our faith, sharing our beliefs with conviction, but always void of anger or malice.”

During the women’s session on Saturday night, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said the church’s Young Women Theme includes truths about heavenly parents, divine nature, eternal destiny and sacred covenants.

He said the church’s doctrine about heavenly parents is real and powerful. What is known about mother in heaven is summarized in the church’s Gospel Topics, he said.

“Once you have read what is there, you will know everything that I know about the subject. I wish I knew more,” Elder Renlund said. “You, too, may still have questions and want to find more answers. Seeking greater understanding is an important part of our spiritual development, but please be cautious. Reason cannot replace revelation.”

“Speculation will not lead to greater spiritual knowledge,” he added, “but it can lead to deception or divert our focus from what has been revealed. For example, the Savior taught His disciples: ‘always pray unto the Father in my name’ We follow this pattern and direct our worship to our Heavenly Father in the name of Jesus Christ, and do not pray to heavenly mother.”

That exactness is important, he said.

“We cannot create our own path and expect God’s promised outcomes,” he said.

