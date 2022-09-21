How to watch October general conference 2022

The 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held over five sessions Oct. 1-2 at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

How to watch October 2022 general conference live

Online streaming options



Apps



Live television



will broadcast all sessions in English live on 154 cable providers (Ch. 9403 on Dish Network and Ch. 374 for DirecTV). Utah residents can view general conference in English on KSL-TV (Ch. 5) .

. For other live television options, see the listings provided by Bonneville Distribution.

Radio



KSL Radio (1160AM and 102.7FM).

BYU Radio (Ch. 143 on Sirus XM Satellite Radio).

General conference schedule

All sessions are general sessions for individuals, families and friends. According to TheChurchNews, in-person attendance will be limited “due to extensive construction on and around Temple Square. ... Decisions about gathering to watch general conference in meetinghouses will be left to the discretion of local leaders.”

Note: All times are Mountain Daylight Time.



Saturday morning session: 10 a.m.

Saturday afternoon session: 2 p.m.

Saturday evening session: 6 p.m.

Sunday morning session: 10 a.m.

Sunday afternoon session: 2 p.m.

How to read about October 2022 general conference

The Deseret News will have complete coverage of all five sessions at Deseret.com.

The Church News will publish talk summaries at TheChurchNews.com in addition to complete coverage.

On Twitter, follow @Deseret, @the_churchnews and @ldsconf.

According to the church’s website, “following the broadcast, the messages will be available in text, audio and video formats on multiple channels for on-demand viewing and studying. These channels include Gospel Library, Gospel Media, the General Conference YouTube channel, the General Conference podcast and the church magazines.”

What is general conference?

The church’s website describes the semiannual gathering as a “global, religious broadcast” that “aims to help individuals strengthen their personal relationships with Jesus Christ to experience the peace, hope and joy that come through following him.”