Alexa can play general conference. Here’s how

Amazon’s voice assistant can help users tune into October 2022 general conference this weekend.

The 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will take place Oct. 1-2 and originates from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Multiple options exist for watching or listening to the five sessions — including Alexa smart speakers.

How to play general conference on Alexa

Live and past general conference in English can be accessed through the Gospel Voice skill.



Add the Gospel Voice skill to your Alexa device by saying: “Alexa, enable Gospel Voice.”

After the skill is enabled, say: “Alexa, ask Gospel Voice to play general conference.”

The feature can recommend a talk or help users find a talk.

Google Assistant can be used, as well

General conference can be accessed via Google Assistant smart devices:



Add Gospel Voice to your Google Assistant.

Say, “Hey, Google. Talk to Gospel Voice.”

Say, “Hey, Google, ask Gospel Voice to play general conference.”

What else is available on smart speakers?

In addition to general conference talks, the Gospel Voice skill can play:



Scriptures.

“Come, Follow Me” lesson audio.

Latter-day Saints Channel Music radio stream.

Latter-day Saints Channel Talk radio stream.

Latter-day Saints Channel Tabernacle Choir stream.

Music: Hymns, Children’s Songbook, Youth Music.

“Saints,” Volumes 1 and 2.

Church magazines.

Here’s a sampling of other prompts that can be used with “Gospel Voice”:



“Alexa, ask Gospel Voice to read Genesis, chapter one.” Or, “ Hey, Google, ask Gospel Voice to read Genesis, chapter one.”

"Alexa, ask Gospel Voice to read this week's 'Come, Follow Me' lesson." Or, "Hey, Google, ask Gospel Voice to read this week's 'Come, Follow Me' lesson."

For more, see the Gospel Voice Quick Start Guide.

