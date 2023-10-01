President Nelson announces 20 new temples during recorded general conference address
During Sunday’s afternoon session of general conference, President Nelson addressed the congregation through a video message
During the Sunday afternoon session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 193rd Semiannual General Conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced the construction of 20 more temples across the world.
New temples will be built in the following locations:
- Savai’i, Samoa
- Kahului, Hawaii
- Fairbanks, Alaska
- Vancouver, Washington
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Roanoke, Virginia
- Cancún, Mexico
- Piura, Peru
- Huancayo, Peru
- Viña del Mar, Chile
- Goiânia, Brazil
- João Pessoa, Brazil
- Cape Coast, Ghana
- Calabar, Nigeria
- Luanda, Angola
- Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Laoag, Philippines
- Osaka, Japan
- Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
With Sunday’s announcement, President Nelson has announced a total of 153 temples during his time as prophet.
President Nelson participated in the entire conference remotely. On Thursday, he announced that he had sustained a back injury from a fall two days after his 99th birthday.
President Nelson announced 15 new temples at the close of April general conference. While this list did not include a new location in Utah, the recent dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple begins what will be a wave of temple growth in the Beehive State in the coming years.
Utah has 28 temples that are operating, under construction or announced.
There are a total of 315 announced, under construction, and operating temples around the world.