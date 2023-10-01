President Nelson announces 20 new temples during recorded general conference address

During the Sunday afternoon session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 193rd Semiannual General Conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced the construction of 20 more temples across the world.

New temples will be built in the following locations:



Savai’i, Samoa

Kahului, Hawaii

Fairbanks, Alaska

Vancouver, Washington

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Roanoke, Virginia

Cancún, Mexico

Piura, Peru

Huancayo, Peru

Viña del Mar, Chile

Goiânia, Brazil

João Pessoa, Brazil

Cape Coast, Ghana

Calabar, Nigeria

Luanda, Angola

Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Laoag, Philippines

Osaka, Japan

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

With Sunday’s announcement, President Nelson has announced a total of 153 temples during his time as prophet.

President Nelson participated in the entire conference remotely. On Thursday, he announced that he had sustained a back injury from a fall two days after his 99th birthday.

President Nelson announced 15 new temples at the close of April general conference. While this list did not include a new location in Utah, the recent dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple begins what will be a wave of temple growth in the Beehive State in the coming years.

Utah has 28 temples that are operating, under construction or announced.

There are a total of 315 announced, under construction, and operating temples around the world.