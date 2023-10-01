Facebook Twitter
Sunday, October 1, 2023 | 
General Conference Latter-day Saints Church of Jesus Christ

President Nelson announces 20 new temples during recorded general conference address

During Sunday’s afternoon session of general conference, President Nelson addressed the congregation through a video message

By Rebecca Olds Rebecca Olds
SHARE President Nelson announces 20 new temples during recorded general conference address
President Russell M. Nelson’s recorded message.

President Russell M. Nelson addressed the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints via recorded message. He also announced new temples.

Screenshot

During the Sunday afternoon session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 193rd Semiannual General Conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced the construction of 20 more temples across the world.

New temples will be built in the following locations:

  • Savai’i, Samoa
  • Kahului, Hawaii
  • Fairbanks, Alaska
  • Vancouver, Washington
  • Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Roanoke, Virginia
  • Cancún, Mexico
  • Piura, Peru
  • Huancayo, Peru
  • Viña del Mar, Chile
  • Goiânia, Brazil
  • João Pessoa, Brazil
  • Cape Coast, Ghana
  • Calabar, Nigeria
  • Luanda, Angola
  • Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Laoag, Philippines
  • Osaka, Japan
  • Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

With Sunday’s announcement, President Nelson has announced a total of 153 temples during his time as prophet.

Related

President Nelson participated in the entire conference remotely. On Thursday, he announced that he had sustained a back injury from a fall two days after his 99th birthday.

President Nelson announced 15 new temples at the close of April general conference. While this list did not include a new location in Utah, the recent dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple begins what will be a wave of temple growth in the Beehive State in the coming years.

Utah has 28 temples that are operating, under construction or announced.

There are a total of 315 announced, under construction, and operating temples around the world.

Related