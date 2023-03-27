How to watch, listen or follow April general conference 2023

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting its 193rd Annual General Conference, which everyone — church member or not — is invited to attend or watch and “learn about Jesus Christ, strengthen their personal relationships with the Savior, and experience the peace, hope and joy that come through following Him.”

With renovation still happening at Temple Square near the Conference Center, seating will be limited to 15,000 people per session. The church is encouraging the use of public transport. Conference tickets will allow for free public transit on UTA Frontrunner, TRAX and buses.

Where to watch or listen to general conference live:

Online streaming



The Church of Jesus Christ will broadcast all five sessions live from its website at ChurchofJesusChrist.org in more than 70 languages.

in more than 70 languages. The General Conference YouTube channel will also make the livestream available in 30 languages.

will also make the livestream available in 30 languages. Deseret.com will feature the church’s YouTube livestream in addition to full coverage of each session.

will feature the church’s YouTube livestream in addition to full coverage of each session. Tune In offers the “Saints Channel Talk” and “Canal Mormon” for English and Spanish conference streaming.

offers the “Saints Channel Talk” and “Canal Mormon” for English and Spanish conference streaming. KSL.com and BYUtv.org will stream live in English.

Apps



The Gospel Library App will stream the conference in more than 30 languages and offers a place for viewers to take notes on each session.

will stream the conference in more than 30 languages and offers a place for viewers to take notes on each session. Latter-day Saints Channel offers 10 language options for streaming on Apple/Apple TV, FireTV, and Google/Android TV.

offers 10 language options for streaming on Apple/Apple TV, FireTV, and Google/Android TV. The BYUtv app will stream all sessions in English on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Windows Mobile and XBox One.

Live television



BYUtv is available on 154 cable providers (DISH Network, Ch. 9403 and DirecTV, Ch. 374) in English.

is available on 154 cable providers (DISH Network, Ch. 9403 and DirecTV, Ch. 374) in English. Utah residents can view the conference in English on KSL-TV on channel 5.

on channel 5. Check Bonneville Distribution’s coverage map for more local stations in your area.

Radio



KSL Radio (1160AM and 102.7FM).

(1160AM and 102.7FM). BYU Radio (Ch. 143 on Sirus XM Satellite Radio).

General conference schedule

Starting on Saturday, April 1, and going through Sunday, April 2, the conference will have a total of five unique sessions where the church’s leaders will speak. All times are in Mountain Daylight Time (MDT).

Saturday, April 1

10 a.m. — Saturday morning session

2 p.m. — Saturday afternoon session

6 p.m. — Saturday evening session

Sunday, April 2

10 a.m. — Sunday morning session

2 p.m. — Sunday afternoon session

Where to read, listen and watch general conference later: