How to watch, listen or follow April general conference 2023
The 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is scheduled for April 1 and 2. Session tickets will double as free public transit passes for in-person attendees.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting its 193rd Annual General Conference, which everyone — church member or not — is invited to attend or watch and “learn about Jesus Christ, strengthen their personal relationships with the Savior, and experience the peace, hope and joy that come through following Him.”
With renovation still happening at Temple Square near the Conference Center, seating will be limited to 15,000 people per session. The church is encouraging the use of public transport. Conference tickets will allow for free public transit on UTA Frontrunner, TRAX and buses.
Where to watch or listen to general conference live:
Online streaming
- The Church of Jesus Christ will broadcast all five sessions live from its website at ChurchofJesusChrist.org in more than 70 languages.
- The General Conference YouTube channel will also make the livestream available in 30 languages.
- Deseret.com will feature the church’s YouTube livestream in addition to full coverage of each session.
- Tune In offers the “Saints Channel Talk” and “Canal Mormon” for English and Spanish conference streaming.
- KSL.com and BYUtv.org will stream live in English.
Apps
- The Gospel Library App will stream the conference in more than 30 languages and offers a place for viewers to take notes on each session.
- Latter-day Saints Channel offers 10 language options for streaming on Apple/Apple TV, FireTV, and Google/Android TV.
- The BYUtv app will stream all sessions in English on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Windows Mobile and XBox One.
Live television
- BYUtv is available on 154 cable providers (DISH Network, Ch. 9403 and DirecTV, Ch. 374) in English.
- Utah residents can view the conference in English on KSL-TV on channel 5.
- Check Bonneville Distribution’s coverage map for more local stations in your area.
Radio
- KSL Radio (1160AM and 102.7FM).
- BYU Radio (Ch. 143 on Sirus XM Satellite Radio).
General conference schedule
Starting on Saturday, April 1, and going through Sunday, April 2, the conference will have a total of five unique sessions where the church’s leaders will speak. All times are in Mountain Daylight Time (MDT).
Saturday, April 1
10 a.m. — Saturday morning session
2 p.m. — Saturday afternoon session
6 p.m. — Saturday evening session
Sunday, April 2
10 a.m. — Sunday morning session
2 p.m. — Sunday afternoon session
Where to read, listen and watch general conference later:
- Comprehensive coverage can be found on Deseret News’ General Conference page.
- The Church News will also publish complete coverage with talk summaries at TheChurchNews.com.
- Follow @Deseret, @the__churchnews and @ldsconf on Twitter for live quotes and other conference coverage.
- According to the church’s website, “following the broadcast, the messages will be available in text, audio and video formats on multiple channels for on-demand viewing and studying. These channels include Gospel Library, Gospel Media, the General Conference YouTube channel, the General Conference podcast and the Church magazines.”