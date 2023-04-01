Meet the church’s 5 new General Authority Seventies

During the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, five new General Authority Seventies of the church were announced. They are:



Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt

Elder Corbitt is from Philadelphia. He served as a full-time missionary in the Puerto Rico San Juan Mission in his youth and later as a mission president in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo East Mission with his wife, Jayne Lillian Joslin. They have six children together.

He has worked as a trial attorney and in public relations in New York and Delaware, in addition to his role as director of the church’s New York Office of Public and International Affairs.

Elder Robert M. Daines

Elder Daines was born in Bloomington, Indiana, and is currently an associate dean and Pritzker professor of law and business at Stanford University, per the church. He graduated from Yale University with a law degree in 1992. He served a full-time mission in the Switzerland Zurich Mission. He and his wife are the parents of five children.

Elder J. Kimo Esplin

Elder Esplin was born in Kahuku, Hawaii, and has worked as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Hunstman Corporation, per the church. He served in the Japan Kobe Mission in his youth and later as president of the Japan Tokyo South and North missions with his wife. They have eight children together.

Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier

Elder Giraud-Carrier was born and raised in Lyon, France, and served in the Canada Montreal Mission as a full-time missionary and as the Frane Lyon Mission president with his wife, per the church. They have eight children together. He has worked as a BYU computer science professor, where he has received three degrees. He has been a senior lecturer at the University of Bristol and senior manager at ELCA Informatique SA.

Elder Alan T. Phillips

Elder Phillips was born in Kent, England, and served a full-time mission in the England Manchester Mission in his youth, per the church. He received degrees from the London School of Economics and Political Science and has worked in business, finance and education. He has served as a member of the Seventh Quorum of the Seventy, in the Europe North Area Presidency, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor and stake president.

