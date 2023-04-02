President Nelson announces 15 new temples to close conference

During Sunday’s afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson announced that 15 more temples will be built across the world.

The temples will be built in the following locations:



Retalhuleu, Guatemala

Iquitos, Peru

Teresina, Brazil

Natal, Brazil

Tuguegarao City, Philippines

Iloilo, Philippines

Jakarta, Indonesia

Hamburg, Germany

Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

San Jose, California

Bakersfield, California

Springfield, Missouri

Winchester, Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

In April 2022, 17 new temples were announced by President Nelson. In October, 18 more temples were announced, bringing the church to 300 temples that were announced, under construction or in operation at the end of 2022.

With the temples announced Sunday, the church’s current grand total in 2023 is 315 temples that have been announced, are under construction or are in operation.