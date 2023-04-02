Facebook Twitter
Sunday, April 2, 2023 | 
General Conference Latter-day Saints Church of Jesus Christ

President Nelson announces 15 new temples to close conference

The church now has 315 temples announced, under construction, in operation or under renovation

By Rebecca Olds
merlin_2972522.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints smiles upon greeting fellow leaders before the Sunday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 2, 2023. President Nelson once again announced new temples.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

During Sunday’s afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson announced that 15 more temples will be built across the world.

The temples will be built in the following locations:

  • Retalhuleu, Guatemala
  • Iquitos, Peru
  • Teresina, Brazil
  • Natal, Brazil
  • Tuguegarao City, Philippines
  • Iloilo, Philippines
  • Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Hamburg, Germany
  • Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada
  • San Jose, California
  • Bakersfield, California
  • Springfield, Missouri
  • Winchester, Virginia
  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

In April 2022, 17 new temples were announced by President Nelson. In October, 18 more temples were announced, bringing the church to 300 temples that were announced, under construction or in operation at the end of 2022.

With the temples announced Sunday, the church’s current grand total in 2023 is 315 temples that have been announced, are under construction or are in operation.

