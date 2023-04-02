Promote the peace of Easter and be one in Christ, Latter-day Saint leaders say on Sunday morning

The message of Palm Sunday and Easter is that Jesus Christ wants his followers to promote peace, be one in him and allow him to provide relief from all their burdens, speakers said Sunday morning on the final day of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

They used the imagery of Christ triumphantly entering Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, when his jubilant disciples spread out their garments and palm leaves along his path and praised God for sending their king.

Church leaders returned again to a major theme of Saturday’s conference sessions, the idea of the gift of God’s peace, and called on Christ’s followers to be united in him, set aside contention and embrace and embody his teachings about love, unity and charity.

“May we today, on this Palm Sunday, spread out our robes of love and palm leaves of charity, walking in the footsteps of the Prince of Peace as we prepare to celebrate this coming Sunday the miracle of the empty tomb,” said Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

1 of 3 2 of 3 3 of 3

Palm Sunday and Easter were repeated themes during the session, beginning with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, who conducted the meeting.

“We recognize that today is Palm Sunday, which marks the week leading up to Easter Sunday,” he said. “We’re grateful to begin this sacred Easter season with each of you and pray that our hearts will be turned to our Savior Jesus Christ, the Redeemer of the world.”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

The key to unity in “an extremely contentious world” is to bond as one in Christ, Elder Christofferson said.



“We are too diverse, and at times too discordant to be able to come together as one on any other basis or under any other name. Only in Jesus Christ can we truly become one.”

By “putting on Christ,” it becomes possible either to resolve or to lay aside differences, disagreements and disputes.

“It is only in and through our individual loyalty to Jesus Christ that we can hope to be one — one within, one at home, one in the church, eventually one in Zion, and above all, one with the Father and the Son and the Holy Ghost.”

Elder Ulisses Soares, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Followers of the Prince of Peace should promote Christ’s peace, Elder Soares said.



“As his followers, we are his peculiar people, called to proclaim his virtues, promoters of the peace so generously offered through him and his atoning sacrifice.”

“This peace is a gift promised to all who turn their hearts to the Savior and live righteously; such peace gives us the strength to enjoy mortal life and enables us to endure the painful trials of our journey.

“Another important aspect to emphasize, and one that has direct implications on our discipleship and how we promote the peace of the Savior, is the manner in which we treat each other.”

Elders Christofferson and Soares decried the contentious communications in the world, including on social media.



“One of the most evident signs that we are drawing closer to the Savior and becoming more like him is the loving, patient and kind way with which we treat our fellow beings, whatever the circumstances.”

“I invite you to consider ways we can transform ourselves into uplifting and supportive people, people who have an understanding and forgiving heart, people who look for the best in others, always remembering that ‘(i)f there is anything virtuous, lovely, or of good report or praiseworthy, we seek after these things.’”

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president

Relief in the risen Christ of Easter is the removal or lightening of things that are painful, troubling or burdensome — or the strength to endure it, President Johnson said.



“(Relief) refers to a person who takes the place of another. It is the legal correction of a wrong. The Anglo-French word comes from Old French, the word relever, or ‘to raise up,’ and from the Latin relevare, or ‘raise again.’”

“I testify that Jesus Christ is relief. Through the Atonement of Jesus Christ, we may be relieved of the burden and consequences of sin and be succored in our infirmities.”

She said that people carry three types of burdens — those they cause themselves by sin, those caused by others and those caused by living in a fallen world. Covenant keepers are blessed with the Savior’s relief from all three, she said.



“Brothers and sisters, I can’t go at it alone, and I don’t need to, and I won’t. Choosing to be bound to my Savior, Jesus Christ, through the covenants I have made with God, ‘I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.’”

“Our covenantal blessing is to partner with Jesus Christ in providing relief, both temporal and spiritual, to all of God’s children. We are a conduit through which he provides relief.”

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed

The choir performed “Glory to God on High,” “My Redeemer Lives,” “Secret Prayer” and “Guide Us, O Thou Great Redeemer.”

The opening prayer was said by Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy.

