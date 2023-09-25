How to watch, listen or follow October 2023 general conference

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host the 193rd Semiannual General Conference this week. All are invited to participate either in person or online in the global event.

“General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as general church leaders give counsel and direction,” the First Presidency of the church wrote in an April 2023 letter to congregational leaders. “We encourage members to listen to, study, ponder and apply the counsel given.”

When is general conference?

The October 2023 conference will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, in five different general sessions. Each will have unique speakers and last about two hours.

Those attending the sessions live should plan to be in their seats a half hour early.

Saturday, Sept. 30

10 a.m. MDT — Saturday morning session.

2 p.m. MDT — Saturday afternoon session.

6 p.m. MDT — Saturday evening session.

Sunday, Oct. 1

10 a.m. MDT — Sunday morning session.

2 p.m. MDT — Sunday afternoon session.

Where is general conference 2023?

The semiannual conference is held and recorded in the church’s Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Because construction is still ongoing at the nearby Temple Square, only 18,000 seats will be available for each session and parking will be limited.

Conference tickets will also double as free passes on public transportation within the city, including UTA trains, buses and light rail.

How to get general conference tickets

There are a few ways to get tickets:



Through your local stake leader.

Arriving and waiting at the Conference Center early.

If members of the church within the U.S. and Canada wish to attend a session at the Conference Center, tickets can be obtained through local stake leaders who are usually given a certain amount of tickets for each session, per the church. Those members outside the U.S. must ask local leaders to submit a form well in advance of the conference.

Otherwise, arriving two hours before the conference and lining up at the north gate on Temple Square is the best way to get a seat, although it’s not guaranteed.

Where to watch or listen to general conference

Online streaming



The Church of Jesus Christ will be streaming each session online at ChurchofJesusChrist.org in more than 70 languages around the world.

in more than 70 languages around the world. Sessions will also be recorded on the General Conference YouTube channel in 30 different languages.

channel in 30 different languages. Deseret.com will highlight conference coverage from the church’s YouTube live stream, in addition to talk summaries and highlights from the conference.

will highlight conference coverage from the church’s YouTube live stream, in addition to talk summaries and highlights from the conference. KSL.com and BYUtv.org will stream the live sessions in English

Apps



Gospel Stream Mobile replaces the Latter-day Saints Channel app and is the official broadcasting app of the church to view general conferences, uplifting videos, and "Music and the Spoken Word." All sessions will be available for replay immediately after each session in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French. Available on Roku, Apple TV, Google TV, and Fire TV.

The Gospel Library App will stream in more than 30 languages and allow viewers to take digital notes during the session.

BYUtv app will stream all sessions in English for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One and Windows Mobile.

Live coverage on X, previously known as Twitter, will be published on @Deseret, @the__churchnews and @ldsconf.

Live television (U.S. and Canada)



Bonneville Distribution makes all sessions available on Channel 9403 on Dish networks and Channel 374 and 68 (Utah) on DirecTV. Check the coverage map for more information.

Utah residents can watch in English on KSL-TV on Channel 5.

Radio



KSL Radio on 1160AM and 102.7FM.

BYU Radio on Channel 143 on Sirus XM Satellite Radio.

Where to read, listen and watch general conference later: