October general conference 2023: Talk summaries and photo galleries

The 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints takes place Sept. 30-Oct. 1 over five sessions at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

President Russell M. Nelson will not be in attendance at the Conference Center. He announced Thursday that he will participate remotely due to an injury he sustained from a fall two days after his 99th birthday. The church president said he hopes to deliver a recorded message.

Deseret.com will host the church’s YouTube feed of each session, accompanied by photo galleries from Deseret News photojournalists as well as talk summaries from the Church News.

The sessions are:



Saturday morning session, 10 a.m.

Saturday afternoon session, 2 p.m.

Saturday evening session, 6 p.m.

Sunday morning session, 10 a.m.

Sunday afternoon session, 2 p.m.

